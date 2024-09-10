The 90 Day Fiancé franchise is known for pumping out a variety of series to expand on couples’ love stories, but the franchise might be missing out on even better spin-off opportunities. Two years after the OG 90 Day Fiancé series took over the nation, the series released the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? spin-off. That spin-off was primarily focused on married couples from the original series and how they adjusted to married life in the US. Since then, the series released well over 15 spin-offs dedicated to different stages of the international dating process. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is geared toward couples meeting for the first time or before they apply for a K-1 visa. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is for couples living abroad.

Meanwhile, 90 Day: The Single Life deviates slightly to focus on the alums whose relationships didn't work out. As some couples become franchise favorites, they appear on commentary series like Pillow Talk. If they were really loved, like Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky or Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, they were awarded their own spin-offs, too. However, it's been over 10 years since the first 90 Day Fiancé episode hit the screens and the franchise continues to promote the same storyline with similar couples facing traditional international dating problems. Instead of sticking to similar shows that contribute to the toxic and riotous stigma of the franchise, creating more unique spin-offs might help the series regain positive popularity. These new series ideas might also be a great way for the series to showcase itself in a different light.

90 Day Fiancé House Has Been A Hit

One particular spin-off that would be a great addition to the franchise is a series dedicated to a 90 Day Fiancé house. For the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All, the series incorporated an additional element: a Tell All house. Normally, during the reunion, couples would stay at a hotel in between filming the segments. Instead, in Season 8, all the stars lived together in a massive mansion provided by the franchise. Living together meant the drama started before the Tell All began filming and that they could continue the on-set drama once they returned to the mansion. Additionally, having all the couples under one roof allowed viewers to see a different side of the co-stars. Being surrounded by other stars could prompt more empathy and compassion when interacting with one another. For example, some of the series’ most riotous stars, like Jasmine Pineda and Big Ed Brown, were able to improve their image after the Tell All.

After they showed compassion to the other stars and gave helpful advice, almost everyone's opinions about the franchise villains changed. At the same time, though, it was easy to understand why some couples wanted to split up. For instance, Michael Ilesanmi's point of view became clearer to the other costars as they watched Angela berate him in front of their eyes. The Tell All house also added more tension and drama, since everyone could bring their drama home and continue confrontations, even After the Tell All. Expanding on this idea and making a series dedicated to a 90 Day Fiancé house would be a great way to continue the saga without deviating too much from the original intent. The series could feature alums and newer stars. Together, they can showcase their experiences while they navigate their new lives in America and older stars could redeem themselves as they mentor newer couples.

90 Day Fiancé LGBTQ+ Series

Another great spin-off to add to the franchise would be an LGBTQ+ edition. In recent years, more LGBTQ+ couples have joined the franchise. In 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, the series showcased Alliyah Batista. Alliyah was born Douglass, but her family didn't support her. It wasn't until she met Shawn Finch, who helped her become more comfortable with her alter ego, Alliyah, that she started being more open about transitioning. Gabriel Paboga, Cleo Corraine, and Nikki Exotika are also other transgender stars to appear in the series, who showcased their unique encounters. Additionally, the series has promoted same-sex and even throuple relationships in the series as well. Gaby and Abby appeared in Love In Paradise, a same-sex couple who were together for 10 years and sort of interested in a relationship with Frankie.

Carlos Jiménez and De Juan VaLentine are another same-sex couple to appear on the series, who also flirted with the idea of becoming a throuple. And last but not least, one of the series’ favorite couples, Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, is another same-sex duo that fans always beg to see more of. Same-sex couples and polyamory provide their own set of distinct struggles. With the 90 Day Fiancé production crew focused on its original intention — international love — other storylines are easily muddied. However, a spin-off dedicated solely to the LGBTQ+ community would allow the franchise more opportunities to showcase the struggles and challenges that are distinctive to their experience.

90 Day Fiance Single Parent Edition

Similar to being in the LGBTQ+ community, being a single parent has its own set of unique challenges. Some parents have custody battles to hash out and moving limitations. Others have more flexibility but still must ensure their partners match their already blooming family well. It's not impossible, though. The franchise has already showcased a few single parents on the franchise. Yve Arellano was a single mom of one who appeared in Season 9 of the original franchise. Unfortunately, though, her relationship with Mohammed Abdelhamed didn't work out since he was cheating on her. Tiffany Franco and Liz Woods are also single moms who appeared in the franchise and highlighted their struggles as parents in the dating scene.

Another single parent to appear was Molly Hopkins, a 45-year-old entrepreneur from Georgia who had two daughters. Unfortunately, her relationship with her older daughter Olivia suffered because of Luis Mendez's distaste for kids. Even better Before the 90 Days Season 7 currently has two single parents, Sean and Joanne. Despite being hundreds of miles apart, the duo have bonded over their family values and shared spiritual beliefs. While the series has already showcased many single parents, these storylines are often overshadowed to highlight their relationship. A dedicated spin-off for single parents would still stay on a similar path of international dating, giving viewers new information and storylines to soak up.

In the end, the series has more than enough spin-offs to suffice and has been on air longer than many reality shows. The time to end the 90 Day Fiance franchise might be coming soon, especially as more viewers grow tired of the repetitive and toxic storylines. The franchise has attempted to improve its reputation in the last few years. Last year, 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort was released in an effort to showcase more alum stories. Before the 90 Days Season 7 and The Other Way Season 6 have almost a whole new cast with fresh plots. Nonetheless, if the series wants to make a drastic statement, it needs to make a big change. Changing the stars and switching the location isn't always enough. However, expanding the series in a different direction might just be the change of pace the series needs.

