Stacey Silva has reached her breaking point with Florian Sukaj’s fiery temper, and it’s threatening their marriage. On the January 20 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, tensions boiled over as the couple faced yet another blowup, this time stemming from a misunderstanding over a party invitation. Stacey was visibly embarrassed and frustrated by her husband’s behavior. “You’re really ruining it for me,” she told Florian. “I don’t know if I want to be with someone like you, dealing with this all the time.”

A Heated Exchange That Got Stacey To Her Breaking Point

The drama began when castmates Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina announced a party during a group therapy session. However, Florian misinterpreted the situation, believing that he and Stacey did not receive a personal invitation. This ignited Florian’s temper, and he refused to attend. “Let’s stay in the tub here and [be] cozy. F–k everybody,” Florian snapped, dismissing any attempts to reconcile the issue. Even when Julia and Gino Palazzolo tried to extend a personal invitation later, Florian insisted it was “too late” and prevented Stacey from attending.

Stacey's frustrations deepened as Jasmine Pineda, another cast member, confronted Florian about his attitude. Jasmine didn’t mince words: “You’re the most disrespectful [person] on earth! I hope Stacey leaves your ass! You don’t deserve a woman like her!” Florian retaliated with a petty jab, calling Jasmine a “Chihuahua” and sarcastically asking, “You want a treat?” A nasty jab for sure! Stacey, however, seemed to agree with Jasmine’s sentiment. “If he keeps acting like this, I don’t know if it’s worth staying with him because I don’t want to be miserable for the rest of my life,” she admitted during her confessional.

Florian's Repetitive Pattern of Anger

This isn't the first time Florian's temper has caused problems. Stacey pointed out a troubling pattern of his outbursts, not just with her but with others. "It's not just with me; it's with everyone," she told him. "This is definitely a pattern, and it needs to break." The teaser for this season shows Stacey throwing her engagement ring at Florian, declaring, "He has completely broken my trust."

Recently, Stacey had announced on her Instagram about going "filter free" and embracing a new self in 2025. Viewers speculated this coincides with her potential breakup with Florian. On The Last Resort, she expressed doubts about Florian’s fidelity during a critical period in her life – her recovery from emergency kidney surgery. While Stacey admitted she still loves Florian, her use of past tense in recent interviews has raised eyebrows. Could her new journey of self-discovery mark the end of their nearly decade-long relationship?

As fans continue to watch the unraveling dynamics of Stacey and Florian’s relationship, one thing is clear: Stacey’s ultimatum has raised the stakes. If Florian can’t address his anger issues, their marriage might not survive.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC, and past episodes are available for streaming on Discovery+.

