It seems like there may be trouble in paradise for 90 Day Fiancé stars Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj. Despite recommitting to their marriage during the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 finale, Stacey recently hinted that she and Florian may be spending time apart. In a joint interview with her twin sister, Darcey Silva, on PEOPLE on March 25, Stacey revealed that “a lot of things have changed” between her and Florian since filming wrapped. Stacey shared that Florian is pursuing new opportunities, and she wishes him well. She added that she is focusing on her growth and feels content with where she is in life.

Family Tensions and Cheating Allegations

Image via TLC

Stacey and Florian tied the knot in April 2020. The couple appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which aired in December 2024, alongside five other couples struggling to mend their relationships. While they ultimately chose to stay together during the recommitment ceremony, it appears their relationship may still be on shaky ground. Throughout the season, tension between Stacey, Florian, and Darcey reached new heights. During a family therapy session, Stacey accused Darcey of being "too involved" in her personal life. She also claimed her sister "overstepped her boundaries" by texting Florian at 3 a.m. Darcey raised concerns about Florian’s faithfulness. She alleged that Florian had been seen leaving a bar with “two blondes,” suggesting he had been unfaithful.

Stacey reflected on her time on the show, saying it brought back many memories. She expressed gratitude for the chance to work on her relationship, form new friendships, and learn valuable lessons about what to do – and what to avoid. During the show, Darcey claimed that she, Lauren, and her husband Georgi Rusev saw Florian leaving a bar with two blonde women. She added that one of the women later approached Georgi and said, "Tell Florian, thank you for taking me home." Florian denied the accusations, insisting that one of the women lived in his apartment building and their interaction was limited to the elevator. However, Stacey was visibly upset, warning Florian that if she ever found “cold hard proof” of his infidelity, their marriage would be over.

What's Next for Stacey and Florian?

Image via TLC

Despite the accusations, the couple decided to recommit to their marriage during the finale. Florian apologized for his past mistakes, and Stacey vowed to “listen more and talk less.” “I promise to trust you from now on and let God guide us to the perfect plan,” Stacey said during the emotional ceremony. “Now, let’s go live our best life!” However, her recent comments suggest that their relationship remains uncertain. While Stacey is focusing on personal growth, it remains to be seen whether her marriage to Florian can withstand the ongoing pressures and rumors.

Fans will get more answers when the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 tell-all special airs on Monday, March 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.