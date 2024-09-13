90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem is pointing fingers at estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi for character assassination. Although their marriage was less than ideal, and she constantly accused him of using her to acquire a visa, she did eventually bring him to the US after a seven-year wait. However, what she probably did not expect was for him to leave the relationship so soon.

Throughout the course of their marriage, Deem has been accused of being abusive towards Ilesanmi. In the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell-All episode, Deem set off on Michael Ilesanmi and even threatened him not to be left alone with the cast to paint her in a bad light. She wasted no time screaming at him or throwing accusations and even remarked that they hadn't had any sex in two months. Deem also remarked that Ilesanmi cheated on her and has another woman in New Jersey. The reality TV star accused her husband of vilifying her and took a stand for herself in the following words:

“You knew me for seven years. You got all these people out there in the goddamn world thinking I'm a bitch and I'm a good-hearted motherf---er.”

Unfortunately, things just worsened after the multi-day Tell-All in New York City. A couple of days after the event, Michael Ilesanmi packed up and left his wife’s home in Georgia, officially calling it quits on their marriage. In an exclusive interview with ET, Ilesanmi detailed how he was treated poorly and suffered greatly, which led him to make the difficult decision to disappear from Deem’s house.

Angela Deem Is Seeking an Annulment

Close

Angela Deem filed for an annulment from her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, on June 20, 2024. The reality TV star has applied for an annulment on the grounds that Ilesanmi “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States” as per a court document exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The filing recorded the date of marriage as January 27, 2020, in Nigeria. As per a report by Starcasm, the annulment was met with a response from Ilesanmi asking for a divorce while alleging that Deem subjected him to “cruel treatment” as well as “physical and mental abuse” that “has occurred both privately and publicly.” He also denied the allegations of fraud and further stated that their marriage has always been valid.

Additionally, the divorce filing states that Michael Ilesanmi seeks spousal support from his estranged partner and has dismissed any grounds for reconciliation. He also maintains that his intentions throughout their marriage have been genuine, and he had no option but to leave due to Deem’s abusive behavior. The annulment battle between the two is ongoing.

There is no official confirmation on the renewal of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? for Season 9. In the meantime, you can stream all of the show’s previous seasons on Max.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

