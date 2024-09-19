The franchise likes to promote a certain type of 90 Day Fiancé couple, but they might be doing more damage than good. In 90 Day Fiancé, there always seems to be a couple involved with Middle Eastern culture. In the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, there's Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah, 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 had Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed, and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? had Mahmoud and Nicole El Sherbiny. That's only the tip of the iceberg, as there have been so many more couples with a similar storyline to appear in the series. Not only is their love story similar, but they all seem to have the same hurdles to overcome. Tigerlily is a 41-year-old woman who owns two businesses.

She just got out of a traumatic 10-year marriage, but after talking to Adnan for four months online, she thinks she's ready to get married again — even though she knows little about Adnan or his culture. Nicole and Mahmoud got married off-screen and have been together for five years. However, they are still struggling to compromise over their religious and cultural differences. Meanwhile, Yve learned the hard way that some Muslims have the wrong intentions as she and Abdelhamed filed for divorce months after their wedding. Aside from their customs, these couples often display a similar characteristic: they're ignorant of Middle Eastern traditions. These types of couples appear in every season and while they might be entertaining, they often portray the differences in a negative light.

The Different Dynamics of Middle East Culture

One particular aspect that's interesting about Middle Eastern beliefs is how different the dynamics are to American culture. Depending on the faith and how religious the person is, they might want to follow strict rules like practicing abstinence until marriage, covering one's hair and face after marriage, and not interacting with the opposite sex unless they are close family members. Oftentimes, these rules seem controlling and manipulative to 90 Day Fiancé stars and viewers. In American culture, women especially, have more freedom to speak their mind, dress how they want and hang out with whomever they want. However, the issue isn't the culture. The ignorance of the American partner displays makes their culture seem even worse.

For instance, despite being married for a few years, Nicole didn't know what she was and wasn't allowed to wear. Each time Mahmoud wanted her to embrace his culture, he was met with resistance because Nicole didn't want to abide. Many of their issues could've been avoided if Nicole had done some basic research before getting into the relationship. The same could be said for Yve and Abdelhamed. They appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 and Yve was blown away by the hissy fit Abdelhamed threw after finding a male plumber in their house. Since most women don't really want to embrace the culture and often argue with their spouses until they are forced to follow their rules, the culture often seems unnecessarily harsh. This also applies to males in the series, as some stars like Sam Wilson converted to appease his wife, Citra Herani, and her father.

These Couples Give the Franchise a Bad Reputation

Another issue with this storyline is that it gives Middle Eastern culture a bad rap. This correlates in part with the first point. If this is portrayed strictly and negatively, it makes the culture and franchise as a whole look poorly. While their customs may not be for everyone, the people who believe in it take it very seriously. The culture is sacred, whether everyone agrees or not. As a result, watching 90 Day Fiancé cast members with no regard for their partner's culture and who often disrespect the religion is blasphemous. The constant disagreements and controlling efforts also add to the toxicity of the relationship, making connections harder to navigate. That's not the only problem, though. With this storyline often comes another hot-button issue: green card scammers.

While every international star has been accused of being a green card scammer, Middle Eastern culture often gets the worst of it. In truth, stars like Mohamed Jbali and Abdelhamed contributed to this reputation by leaving their partners months after getting married. Both stars showcased major red flags. Jbali seemed uninterested in Danielle Mullins from the moment he arrived in the US. He also refused to kiss her at the altar because it was a "religious holiday." Meanwhile, Abdelhamed threatened to "find a new sponsor" since Yve was taking too long to plan their wedding. Additionally, even stars like Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar were also accused of being scammers despite their reluctance to leave their home country. With all the negative stigma still connected to the Muslim culture, highlighting this type of couple continues to promote that type of negative thinking toward the religion and franchise.

This '90 Day Fiancé' Storyline Is Played Out

In the end, whether it's blasphemous or gives the culture a bad rap, most people can agree that the storyline is simply played out. The storyline has been around since the inception of 90 Day Fiancé. Danielle and Jbali appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 2, and after she realized her husband was a “user,” the franchise hasn't been the same. Then Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou appeared in the franchise. Nicole was a single mom of one who thought she had found the perfect male role model for her daughter. Unfortunately, she was in for a whirlwind of surprises after Azan wanted her to lose weight, hike in the desert, try his culture's food, and embrace some of their traditions.

Then there were also Brittney Banks and Yazan Abu Harirah. Brittney's influencer lifestyle and tight clothes didn't sit well with Yazan's family. Ultimately, they realized their differences were too important, and they parted ways. In the end, this type of couple appears in just about every season of every spin-off. Whether the Middle Easterner is traveling to America or the American is traveling to the Middle East, viewers can count on at least one of these storylines appearing with each new season. As a result, it's often predictable, and it's overplayed. While the storyline obviously presents a lot of drama and turmoil, which is perfect for reality TV, it's becoming predictable for viewers.

In the end, the purpose of 90 Day Fiancé is to be entertaining, and the franchise accomplished its goal. Watching ignorant stars accuse their partner of being a scammer was certainly entertaining, but it might be worth avoiding this couple for a while. At this point, viewers are all too acquainted with the plot, and they know what to expect. Considering literally every season showcases this type of couple, fans are more than familiar with the culture and the red flags some stars present. In the past, these couples would've been a good warning to others interested in following the same path. Unfortunately, though, it seems like many stars don't watch the show and end up falling victim to the same issues as the other 90 Day Fiancé alums.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

