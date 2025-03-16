90 Day Fiancé Season 11 is off to a wild start with six couples and one throuple. One of the newcomers to appear on the show is Stevi Savage and Mahdi Al-Saadi. Similar to other couples in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, the pair met online. Stevi, needing a little extra income, became an online English tutor. Mahdi was Stevi's star student. He was attentive and always ready to learn. Mahdi would also arrive with a list of questions to make sure he understood the lesson correctly.

His open-minded attitude and willingness to learn attracted Stevi to Mahdi, but they didn't form a more genuine connection until after they completed their lessons. After discovering a deeper attraction, the pair met in Turkey and spent one week together before getting engaged. Now Mahdi is in America and ready to marry the love of his life. However, there's something about his character that has me rooting for their love story right from the beginning.

'90 Day Fiancé's Mahdi Has a Child-Like Wonder