The Big Picture The 90 Day Fiancé franchise has seen its fair share of dramatic moments, but some of the most memorable involve the stars throwing temper tantrums. From Angela Deem's physical outbursts to Larissa Lima flushing her engagement ring down the toilet, these moments have left viewers shocked and appalled. Here are some of the most infamous temper tantrums in 90 Day Fiancé history.

Angela Deem: Angela has appeared on the show multiple times with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi. Her outbursts and abusive behavior have only gotten worse with each appearance. One of the most memorable moments was when Angela threw a cake in Michael's face during a fight about him having social media accounts.

Larissa Lima: Larissa first appeared on the franchise when she was engaged to Colt Johnson. Her arguments with Colt and his mother, Debbie, were often explosive. One of the most infamous moments was when Larissa flushed her engagement ring down the toilet during an argument with Colt.

Over the years, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has seen some of the most tumultuous costars, and their temper tantrums were not to be forgotten. Since Season 1 of the OG 90 Day Fiancé series, a variety of stars, with differing temperaments, have appeared on the show. Some stars, like Michael Ilesanmi, Alexei Brovarnik, and Gino Palazzolo, are more easy-going and laid back, especially compared to their counterparts. These stars tend to be the peacemakers and try to keep the drama to a minimum. However, most show stars have a bolder and more powerful demeanor. For example, some stars like Paola Mayfield, Jasmine Pineda, and Kimberly Goswami were not shy and made their opinions or desires known.

They refused to back down from their partners and expected their needs to be met no matter the cost. If some of these stars did not receive exactly what they expected, their partners were in for the emotional roller coaster of their lives. As these 90 Day Fiancé cast members bickered with the other co-stars, they occasionally blurred the lines and came across as abusive or manipulative. Some stars were even called to be removed from the franchise because of their outrageous on-screen antics. These riotous stars with tumultuous personalities have led to some of reality TV’s most intense and traumatizing outbursts. Here are the stars that had the biggest temper tantrums of the series, and the circumstances that led to those outbursts.

10 Kimberly Menzies

You’re Not Going to Have a Litter of Wives, Usman

The chances of Kimberly Menzies and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar's relationship succeeding seemed nonexistent. Kimberly had a powerful and jealous personality that led to some wild outbursts. She had a difficult time accepting her boyfriend's fame and the attention that came from it. Although Usman preferred older women, another issue for this 90 Day Fiancé couple was their 19-year age gap. The age gap was especially concerning because Usman wanted kids, but Kimberly did not. So Usman thought getting a second wife would be an excellent compromise. Having multiple wives was already a part of Usman's culture and a second wife would solve the child problem.

Unlike Usman’s first wife, Baby Girl Lisa Hamme, Kimberly was open to the idea, but needed to know all the dirty details, which led to the first temper tantrum on the list. Kimberly, Usman, and Usman’s friend gathered together to discuss having a second wife. Kimberly fired a few questions, hoping the friend's insight would calm her nerves and help her better understand. However, Usman used the opportunity to push for having three or four wives so he could have five children in two years. Kimberly tried to keep her attitude in check, especially in the company of Usman’s friend. Unfortunately, the Before the 90 Days co-star Usman couldn't take a hint and Kimberly lost her temper, throwing a drink in Usman’s lap before storming away from the table.

9 Andrei Castravet

Shut Up For Once, Charlie

In his most recent appearance in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Andrei Castravet had been arguing with Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Potthast and her family for most of the segment. To be fair, Libby's siblings, especially Charlie Potthast, never saw eye to eye with Andrei. Their familial connection became more strained once Andrei started working for Libby's father, Chuck Potthast. The siblings were not thrilled about Andrei working in the family business or their father making an extra effort to bring his son-in-law up to speed. Since the siblings couldn't work together, Chuck and Andrei worked alone, which drove a bigger wedge between the families.

Then came the BBQ. Chuck wanted his family to get along and enjoy a nice evening together. Charlie, who's known for intentionally pushing buttons, showed up announcing, “I'm back! Call the cops!” He obnoxiously repeated himself a few times, before Happily Ever After? star Andrei lost his cool. Within moments, Andrei lunged at Charlie and the entire Potthast Family scrambled to break up the situation. This scene quickly became one of the most outrageous temper tantrums for not only the Potthast family but the 90 Day Fiancé franchise as well.

8 Ronald Smith

I Didn't Want You Anyway, Tiffany

Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco met while she was on vacation in South Africa. The duo connected quickly and were engaged within six months. However, their relationship hasn't been smooth sailing, especially considering Ronald's past gambling addiction. The Other Way star Tiffany did her best to make it work, even after she had their daughter, but the couple couldn't find their way back to common ground. In 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life Season 3, the couple decided to give their relationship a try once more. Tiffany flew to South Africa to reconnect with Ronald, but the trip only revealed more red flags.

By the time the Tell All aired, the couple had officially broken up. Not only were they broken up, but Tiffany was ready for a divorce, which she announced at the gathering. According to Tiffany, Ronald never broke up with the woman he was seeing before they reconciled. He also took money from this woman, even when Tiffany was there. Tiffany had all the proof and knowledge she needed. Once Ronald realized Tiffany was serious, he angrily shouted “f**k you then!” before punching and destroying the camera.

7 Leida Margaretha

You Can't Pay Your Ex-Wife Child Support Anymore, Eric

Some 90 Day Fiancé couples are open-minded in their relationships, especially regarding kids from another relationship. Other people get jealous about exes, and even sometimes the kids involved. This was the case for Leida Margaretha. The Indonesian native met Eric Rosenbrook on a dating site before they appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6. Both of them were single parents, which should be common ground that the two can bond over. However, Leida couldn't accept her fiancé's role as a single father. Leida wanted to kick Eric's daughter out of the house because she was “dirty.”

She hated and couldn't accept that Eric spent thousands of dollars on child support. Since it didn't match her culture, she demanded that he stop paying, even if that meant that he would lose his parental rights. The 90 Day Fiancé star Eric did his best to explain how child support and custody worked in the US, but Leida refused to listen. She needed to be Eric's number one priority, which led to her declaring that she was never going to “accept” his “child support s***,” especially since he was being “burdened” and he didn't even realize it.

6 Angela Deem

I Know You're Cheating On Me Again, Michael

There are a couple of stars well known for their temper tantrums, and Angela Deem is one of them. Angela has appeared in the series with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, over five times. With each appearance, her outbursts and abusive behavior only got worse. It started with some normal jealousy over other women. Then their turmoil escalated to be more physical when Angela threw a cake in Michael's face. Since then, their relationship has only grown to be more physically and emotionally turbulent. The outburst that took viewers the most all started with a surprise trip to Nigeria.

The Last Resort star Michael reinstated his social media accounts, which was a big no-no to the Meemaw. Well, if Angela wanted Michael to take it down, she would have to pay him $5000. Angela couldn't believe her husband was demanding money, and she was sure that he was cheating on her. In an attempt to catch him in the act, she flew to Nigeria without his knowledge and showed up at his house unannounced. What made the temper tantrum worse was Angela destroying his car after he refused to come out of the house and face his wife. Ultimately, this argument brought a side out of Angela that not even Michael was prepared for.

5 Larissa Lima

Our Marriage Is Going Down the Drain, Just Like Your Ring, Colt

Larissa Lima has had her fair share of temper tantrums on the show as well. Larissa first appeared on the franchise when she was engaged to Colt Johnson. Only her time in America wouldn't be as smooth sailing as she would have hoped for. While Larissa certainly had a cocky attitude and a high-maintenance personality, she did have to endure narcissistic Cole and his manipulative mother, Debbie Johnson. Sadly, both of them enjoyed teaming up on Larissa just to get a reaction and then flip the script to make her appear to be the ultimate villain.

Finally, The Single Life cast member Larissa had enough. She and Colt were arguing once again, and she was unhappy. So, during their argument, Larissa went to the bathroom and flushed her engagement ring. All the fine details came to light as the couple sat at the table with Debbie and Colt pressured Larissa to tell his mom the truth about the ring. Larissa had no issues explaining that flushing the ring was symbolic of what the marriage meant to her.

4 Anfisa Arkhipchenko

What A Beautiful New Design On Your Car, Jorge

Anfisa Arkhipchenko was another star known for her toxic outbursts, which many viewers were not a fan of. Anfisa only liked Jorge Nava because of the money and luxury he could provide. At least she was honest about it, though, which did earn her respect. Meanwhile, Jorge brought her to America on a string of lies, which added to their turmoil and caused him to lose respect. Amid another one of their tumultuous arguments, Happily Ever After? star Anfisa lost her temper as usual. It began when Jorge was out with his sister, venting about his relationship.

When he returned home, he was swiftly kicked out by his soon-to-be wife. He would have to spend the night in his car again, but when he saw his car, he realized he had a new design. Jorge called the producers to show them the results of Anfisa's latest tantrum. His fiancé keyed “idiot” into his car and Jorge was beyond distraught. He only wanted the Anfisa he fell in love with back. However, Anfisa later revealed she did that so he couldn't use his car for illegal purposes. The tactic worked, but only for a short while.

3 Mohamed Abdelhamed

A sponsor in the 90 Day Fiancé world is the American who assumes responsibility for the immigrating partner. Since the show focuses on K-1 visas, which are for engaged couples, this means the engaged American is the sponsor. Never in the history of the franchise has someone “changed sponsors,” as that would generally mean breaking-up and marrying someone else. Mohamed Abdelhamed didn't get the memo. Mohamed and Yvette ‘Yve’ Arellano were not getting along in America. Mohamed didn't trust any man to be in the house, but still wanted a bidet installed. He didn't approve of any revealing clothing and expected Yve to love him like his mom would.

Single mom Yve was struggling to keep her son and fiancé happy, all while staying committed to her normal duties. This led to more than just a few arguments between the 90 Day Fiance couple. In fact, in Season 9, Yve received a text from Mohamed, who was on the other side of their home. Since Yve was taking her time planning the wedding and filing their paperwork, he was prepared to look for another sponsor. A baffled and distraught Yve stormed to the other room to confront her fiancé. In both their defenses, both of them threw the biggest temper tantrum in the history of their on-screen relationship in this segment. But Mohamed started it.

2 Jasmine Pineda

I Cheated On You With My Ex, Gino

Much like Larissa, Anfisa, and Angela, Jasmine has become the unhinged poster child for tumultuous outbursts and hysterical temper tantrums. She's also infamously known for her double standards. Jasmine has jealousy issues and admits that she's insecure. She's been cheated on in the past, which adds to her trauma. As a result, Gino doesn't have much freedom. The Happily Ever After? star Gino can't interact with or even look at another woman without Jasmine losing her mind. But that doesn't stop Jasmine from connecting or accepting money from her ex. This particular argument began because Gino and Jasmine were fighting about finances and apartments.

Jasmine wanted Gino to continue paying $3000 a month for her apartment because she was tired of moving. Gino thought Jasmine was being selfish, which caused the argument to escalate. While they did eventually simmer, the couple would get riled up again in a joint confessional. With every retort Jasmine would fire, Gino would bounce it back to her, riling her up even more. That led to Jasmine screaming that she had videos of her cheating on Gino with her ex Dane. While Jasmine has been known to say hurtful things for the sole purpose of hurting Gino, this argument was one of the few times that it was hard to tell if Jasmine was telling the truth.

1 Kimberly Rochelle Goswami

Keep Calling Me Crazy and I'll Show You Crazy, TJ

Kimberly Rochelle Goswami had a hard time adjusting to life in India. The Other Way star first appeared with her fiancé, Tejaswi 'TJ' Goswami in Season 5. She might not have known much about the culture or what to expect, but she did know TJ was her twin flame, thanks to her spirit guides. However, the more she settled into her new home, the more outrageous her behavior became. Kimberly was unimpressed with her new apartment and the amenities it was lacking. She detested the cow dung that was kept in the kitchen while they cooked. But most of all, she felt pressured to integrate into TJ's family and culture quicker than she was ready to.

All these hurdles could only foreshadow the wrath TJ would face by the end of the season. The couple were married and supposed to be living in honeymoon bliss and wedded harmony. Unfortunately, Kimberly was depressed, and her attitude was at an all-time low. This caused TJ to hang out with his family and avoid his wife at all costs, only exacerbating the situation. Kimberly would finally be able to speak up for herself, but the conversation wouldn't go well. TJ thought Kimberly wanted to split up, but it was a misunderstanding, which sums up their entire argument. Kimberly couldn't handle feeling unheard or misunderstood anymore. This caused her temper to finally boil over as she released the most soul-stopping screech to ever be heard on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. All seasons are available to stream on Max. Watch on Max