The ongoing drama between 90 Day Fiancé stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda took a surprising turn during the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 tell-all, as Gino revealed that he agreed to an open marriage in a desperate bid to keep Jasmine in his life. During the explosive tell-all, Gino confessed that allowing Jasmine to pursue other relationships was a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, acknowledging the strain her growing connection with another man, Matthew Branistareanu, had placed on their relationship.

Fans of the show have watched Gino and Jasmine's rocky relationship unfold, with Jasmine pushing for an open marriage after growing close to Matt, a man she met at a Michigan gym. While Gino initially resisted, he eventually gave in to Jasmine's demands during the March 17 episode, fearing that she might leave him otherwise. But fans wonder, despite all of Gino's efforts and adjustments, is it possible that Jasmine might still leave him for Matt?

Jasmine's Pregnancy Bombshell Keeping Gino In The Dark

Adding another layer of complexity to their relationship, Jasmine confirmed during the tell-all that she is pregnant with her third child. While she chose not to reveal the baby's due date or gender due to family superstitions, sources previously reported that Matt is "almost certainly" the father. This revelation only deepened the tension between Jasmine and Gino, as the latter's blunt response to whether he was the father (“I am not,” he said) left their cast mates visibly shocked. Jasmine, who already shares two sons from a previous relationship, expressed mixed feelings about the pregnancy. "Bloated, constipated, huge," she described her current state, joking that she felt like a "manatee" due to the physical changes.

Despite his reservations, Gino set firm boundaries for their unconventional arrangement. During the tell-all, he emphasized that safe sex was a non-negotiable rule, confronting Matt directly during a FaceTime meeting. One of the guidelines for this open relationship is practicing safe sex. "Are you willing to agree to that on your end?" Gino asked Matt, making it clear that he intended to maintain some control over the situation.

Matt, for his part, assured Gino that his relationship with Jasmine had not yet become physical. However, this shows how he and Jasmine have both been lying and double-dating Gino with their secret relationship and pregnancy news. It's surprising to see how lightly Jasmine has taken this situation without giving a second thought about what Gino might think about it and how he will accept it! It almost feels like she has been taking him for granted, and Gino, whether out of love or some hidden reason, has been compromising with whatever Jasmine throws at him.

What's Next In This Polygamous Relationship?

While Gino has agreed to the open marriage for now, his discomfort remains clear. He admitted that Jasmine's emotional connection to Matt and her desire for non-monogamy have forced him to reconsider the future of their marriage. The couple's therapist has urged them to prioritize communication and transparency, but the question remains—can their relationship survive these new dynamics? As Jasmine prepares to welcome her third child and continues to navigate her relationship with both Gino and Matt, fans are left wondering whether this unconventional arrangement will ultimately strengthen or destroy her marriage.

The Last Resort Season 2 airs Mondays on TLC. Episodes are later available to stream on Discovery+.