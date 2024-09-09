The 90 Day Fiancé Tell All is one of the most highly anticipated parts of the franchise because stars are known to take their antics to the extreme. The Tell All is the 90 Day Fiancé series’ version of the cast reunion. It's an opportunity for all the season's stars to meet each other. Also, Shaun Robinson, the host, spends the Tell All asking all the burning and dirty questions that arise throughout the series. As couples relive arguments and other embarrassing behaviors, emotions often reach an all-time high.

As a result, arguments restart and couples throw each other under the bus. Stars are also known to make complete fools of themselves, making the special reunion more enticing. Over the years, the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All has built its reputation based on its riotous scenes and there's certainly no shortage of outrageous moments. Here are the top 10 most shocking moments of the Tell Alls and how they earned their spot.

10 Steven Johnston's Long Tongue

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,' Season 3

Image via TLC

Steven Johnston's relationship with Alina Shaimardanova already seemed murky considering the Mormon cheated on her despite them being exclusive. However, in The Other Way Season 3, Steven went to Russia, Alina converted to Mormonism, and they got married. Their marriage didn't change his thought process or help him mature, as more of Steven's shady antics came to light at the Tell All. Apparently, Steven had “recently” messaged upwards of 9 women after he had gotten into an argument with Alina.

He “foolishly” interacted and “encouraged” the women to send nude photos. In an attempt to flirt, Steven sent back pictures of himself sticking out his “long tongue” that he didn't “know how to use.” The women sent all the screenshots to Alina, so she was aware of her husband's transgressions, but he had one more bombshell. Steven was struggling with sexual regression and desired to be involved with Alina in a threesome. Steven's lack of remorse and accountability, mixed with pressuring his wife for a threesome after cheating on her, surely made for a jaw-dropping moment during this Tell All.

9 Angela Deem Flashes Camera

'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?,' Season 6

Narrowing down Angela Deem’s most outrageous moments, especially on the Tell All, is difficult. Angela's personal mission on the franchise seems to be to one-up her own self, and she's quite successful at accomplishing her goals. However, there was one scene in particular that showcased how raunchy the Meemaw could be. At the Happily Ever After? Season 6 Tell All Angela didn't like Michael Ilesanmi's family questioning her choices. She wouldn't let Michael have social media accounts or even look at strippers at his bachelor party.

However, she thought it was acceptable for her to attend her attractive plastic surgeon's party, with whom she flirted with. Michael wasn't happy, and neither was his family. Angela didn't want to hear it and told her husband to shut up. The family grew more outraged as they wanted her to be more like a typical Nigerian wife and to “respect” her husband. Angela had other ideas, as she refused to bow down to her husband regardless of his culture. To prove her point, she shockingly pulled her shirt down and told his family to respect her "brand new f*****g t*****s."

8 Mohamed Jbali Reveals Danielle Jbali's Smell

'90 Day Fiancé,' Season 2

Image via TLC

The vibes between Mohamed and Danielle Jbali seemed off. Danielle might have been head over heels in love with Mohamed, but it was obvious to everyone except her that he didn't feel the same way. Mohamed appeared wildly uncomfortable during their segments together and refused to kiss her at the altar. He used his religion as an excuse, but their connection always looked forced. More surprises would come at the 90 Day Fiancé Season 2 Tell All, where he revealed they didn't consummate the marriage, either.

Shaun was baffled, but after some digging, she learned a grave fact about Danielle that would change her stigma on the franchise. It turned out that Danielle was “smelly” and even urinated on him during intercourse. Shaun, the other costars, and the viewership collectively lost their minds after Mohamed's alarming and personal revelation. While Gino Palazzolo might enjoy the occasional golden shower, it seems that Mohamed does not.

7 Big Ed Brown & Loren Brovarnik's Confrontation About Being a "Bottom Feeder"

'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?,' Season 8

Image via TLC

The Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All added an interesting element to the segment. Instead of going home after filming, all the couples went to the Tell All mansion. All the couples lived together under one roof, adding more turmoil to the already thickening pot. Living under one roof, even if only for a few nights, led to many confrontations. One confrontation that surprised many was the one between Loren Brovarnik and Big Ed Brown.

While the cast was getting their hair and makeup done, Loren decided it was time to squash the old beef. She's never liked Big Ed and admitted so in an interview. Big Ed's feelings got hurt, so he clapped back and called her a bottom feeder. She didn't think it was appropriate, especially since he was actually "the lowest of the low." She unleashed a ruthless side of her as she let him know exactly what she thought of him in one of the most outrageous Tell All scenes of the series.

6 Gabe Paboga & Mahmoud El Sherbiny Confrontation

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,' Season 4

Image via TLC

Mahmoud El Sherbiny was a man not to be questioned. Whether it was his wife or another cast member, Mahmoud didn't think it was appropriate for others to question him and his behavior. As a Muslim, Mahmoud was conservative and had to follow certain expectations. Nicole El Sherbiny, on the other hand, was struggling to convert and the differences in religions were a constant source of turmoil for the couple.

Mahmoud wanted Nicole to act more like a traditional Muslim, but she didn't have the same connection as he did. The turmoil throughout the season led to a heated exchange between Mahmoud and fellow costar Gabe Paboga. Gabe thought Mahmoud was being too controlling and hypocritical. Mahmoud didn't like his point of view and thought Gabe was verbally attacking him. The confrontation caused him to get just as loud and flustered as he would with his wife.

5 Jen Boecher's Friends Reveal Rishi Singh Sent Topless Photos

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,' Season 4

Image via TLC

Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh initially had a great connection and on-screen chemistry. The Other Way couple did have a few red flags that concerned Jen's friends. Those red flags ultimately hindered their relationship. First, Jen realized she didn't have the same connection Rishi did to his culture. His family and her friends also disapproved of their relationship and the 15-year age gap. As a result, Jen broke up with Rishi.

However, Jen's friends would still want their questions answered and weren't afraid to hold back at The Other Way Season 4 Tell All. According to Jen's friends, Rishi had sent shirtless photos of himself to her friends and proceeded to flirt with them online. The friends confronted Rishi, but he cowered and avoided giving a straight answer, feigning confusion. Unfortunately, the truth was never discovered as Rishi just continued to frustratingly beat around the bush.

4 Jasmine Pineda Receives Underwear

'90 Day Fiancé,' Season 10

Image via TLC

After two seasons abroad, Jasmine Pineda finally made it to America, but that didn't change her jealous attitude. If anything, both stars were showcasing a different side of them that viewers hadn't seen before. To make matters worse, Jasmine was sure Gino was cheating on her. She couldn't prove it before. However, being in America gave her a whole new set of clues, like finding lip gloss in his car.

Despite having the same communication and jealousy issues in America, the couple got married. At the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Tell All, the situation would escalate. Someone sent Jasmine their underwear through the mail. Someone who Gino allegedly cheated on Jasmine with. It's still unclear if Gino did cheat, but the panty-stuffed envelope did elicit shocked responses from the costars.

3 Angela Deem Chases Michael Ilesanmi

'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?,' Season 8

Image via TLC

Only Angela can outshine Angela. After Happily Ever After? Season 6, the couple reappeared on the series a few more times. With each appearance, their situation seemed worse. In Season 8, Angela showcased a more brash side of her personality. Michael was finally in America, so they should've been celebrating, but Angela was sure Michael was, in fact, a scammer.

She learned he was part of a group called Paradise Men, and she hired a private investigator so she could end the relationship once and for all. She was over Michael's shady behavior and, in true Angela fashion, she didn't let Michael defend himself. Angela was so enraged that she hurried up the stairs and got in Michael's face while telling him to back up. Although they were at the Tell All mansion, Angela wasn't afraid to tell Michael to “get out of my house.”

2 Jamal Menzies Hooked Up With Luisa Beltran

'90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life,' Season 4

Image via TLC

Some couples’ stories would be better with a diagram, as is the case with this awkward love square. Jamal Menzies was dating Veronica Rodriguez in The Single Life Season 4. Veronica's ex, long-time best friend, and co-parent to her daughter, Tim Malcolm, was dating Luisa Beltran. Neither of the relationships made it to the Tell All. Tim's relationship with Luisa disintegrated because he wasn't in a rush to be intimate and wanted to take his time. Jamal and Veronica broke up because, ultimately, he was uncomfortable with her relationship with her ex, Tim. As a result, at the Tell All, Jamal and Luisa would — confusingly — gang up on Tim at the Tell All.

Luisa would swear he was gay, simply because he resisted physical intimacy early in their relationship. Well, Jamal and Luisa ganging up on The Single Life star would later come to make more sense. Some stars thought they had seen Luisa and Jamal at the hotel together. Behind the scenes, the mics would confirm that Luisa and Jamal hooked up the night before. Luisa claimed she didn't remember much, but she was interested in going back out again. To make this jaw-dropping scene even worse, Veronica was hoping to hook up with Jamal since they were in the same state.

1 Debbie Johnson Serves Natalie Mordovtseva Divorce Papers

'90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life,' Season 4

Image via TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva and Michael Youngquist had been separated for years. Less than a year into their marriage and days before Christmas, Natalie left Michael and refused to come home. Since their separation, she has appeared on several seasons of The Single Life, while she searched for new love. Whenever she found herself at a crossroads, she would contact Michael, though. The Single Life Season 4 was no different. After her relationship with Josh Weinstein was falling apart, she called Michael and asked if he could be the father of her children. Michael seemed over Natalie and her antics.

They hadn't been in a relationship in years, and she had moved on, but every time her love life would fall apart, she turned to her "sort of" ex-husband. There was a lot of back and forth, and while Michael wanted to be there to help her mom, he was also ready to move on. At the last Tell All, he talked about a divorce and this time he went through with it. In the most shocking scene of all, Michael had fellow costar Debbie Johnson serve the divorce papers right in the Tell All studio. Even more interestingly, Natalie was ready to sign them right there without having a lawyer look it over.

