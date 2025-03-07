One 90 Day Fiancé couple has officially left the resort, and I'm surprised at how long it took the duo to end their journey. Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre have been together for several years and share a son, but their time on screen was filled with jealousy, accusations, and endless fights. The 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple often got stuck in the blame game, and Bini seemed to think his actions were okay despite their effects on his wife.

They took their relationship to The Last Resort, hoping to repair their marriage for the sake of their child. The red flags were even more vibrant on the spin-off, and I could clearly see the divide between the two. Unfortunately, though, they ended their marriage and returned home shortly before the recommitment ceremony. Although I understand their desire to make the relationship work, I'm surprised that the couple didn't leave the resort much sooner.

Ari and Bini's Relationship Seemed DOA in 'The Last Resort'