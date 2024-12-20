On the latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Natalie Mordovtseva got into a heated exchange with Sophie Sierra and Jasmine Pineda that had me scratching my head. The entire Last Resort crew decided to go out to a club and experience the nightlife in Arizona. Alcohol, good music, and truth bombs would quickly turn their night sour. In the first episode, 90 Day Fiancé franchise star Sophie revealed that Natalie's boyfriend, Josh Weinstein, messaged her on social media before.

While the text messages weren't entirely flirty, they seemed to have underlying intentions. Sophie decided not to tell Natalie the truth, but Jasmine did. At the club, Jasmine told Natalie about Josh's actions and she lost it. Natalie began looking for single male actors and threw a glass cup at the girls. While I understand Natalie's feelings of betrayal, I think her reactions, especially towards Sophie and Jasmine, were uncalled-for.

'The Last Resort' Stars Sophie and Jasmine Didn't Do Anything Wrong

One of the biggest issues I have is that Sophie and Jasmine didn't do anything wrong. Sophie didn't reach out to Josh nor did she accept his invitation. She also told her husband Rob Warne about the exchange and kept him updated along the way. So in terms of Sophie's relationship, she's certainly in the clear and practiced transparency. The same could be said for Jasmine, who, in my opinion, didn't do anything wrong either. All she did was share the truth about Josh and Sophie's exchange.

Now, I do understand that maybe Sophie should've also told Natalie and the timing was also probably inappropriate. However, Natalie hasn't always had the best reactions in the past, and she doesn't get along with all the stars. So I could understand their resistance. I also acknowledge that perhaps Jasmine may have been trying to stir the pot, and again, probably could have broken the news in a therapy session. However, I think both Jasmine and Sophie attempted to be respectful while Natalie decided to escalate the situation.

'90 Day Fiancé' Franchise Star Josh Should Be Confronted