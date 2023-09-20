The Big Picture Jovi's willingness to go to a strip club and hide it from his partner shows his lack of readiness to step up for Yara and prioritize their relationship.

Asuelu, who cheated on his wife, was eager to go to a strip club, suggesting he hasn't learned from his past mistakes and is not fully committed to fixing his marriage.

While the women were working on boosting their confidence and addressing their body insecurities, the men were discussing seeing other women in lingerie, highlighting the disconnect and underlying issues in their relationships.

TLC's 90 Day: The Last Resort features couples from the popular franchise who have reached their breaking points and need help salvaging their relationships. Couples Ed and Liz, Jovi and Yara, Angela and Michael, Kalani and Asuelu, and Molly and Kelly are supposed to be there to work on their relationships, but when the men had a night out on the September 18th episode, and it showed why none of them are truly ready to step up for their partners.

When Jovi, Asuelu, and Kelly went out for drinks, it wasn't long before the idea of going to a strip club surfaced. Having been to a strip club with his wife in the past, Jovi knew just what he was getting himself into. He knew Yara wouldn't be happy with his choice, so he said he'd have to hide it from her if they went.

Having never been to one, Asuelu, who started having issues in his marriage after he cheated on his wife, was the most eager about the experience. Jovi egged him on and tried to play up the idea that he was helping a friend. But if Jovi was truly trying to help Asuelu, he wouldn't be pushing going to a strip club and lying about it to a man whose issues in his marriage stem from cheating and a lack of trust.

Jovi took things further when he reached out to a stripper to see what night she was working. Before meeting his wife, Jovi met this stripper at a club one night and even went on vacation with her. He says he hopes Jara won't be jealous if she finds out, but what human being wouldn't have an issue with this?

The Women on 90 Day Show Commitment to Their Partners

While Jovi was discussing going to gawk at women's bodies, Yara was vocalizing her body insecurities to the other women. Molly, the owner of a lingerie boutique in Georgia, invited all the women to her room for a ladies' night and surprised them with lingerie from her store for them to try on. Molly's goal was to help the women take their power back and boost their confidence. All the women were game for the experience, but Jara had the most hesitation. She opened up about how her parents constantly compared her to other girls growing up and pointed out "flaws" like her nose or "being chunky."

The women were trying on lingerie and working on their confidence while their men were talking about going to see other women in lingerie. The men didn't end up at a strip club - despite Asuelu repeatedly telling the driver to bring them to one - but the "coming up" clips at the end of the episode show they do go to one before the end of the season. The men of 90 Day: The Last Resort are showing just why their relationships are on the rocks.