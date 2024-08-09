The Big Picture Millennials prioritize love differently than past generations, but still view marriage as a goal.

90 Day Fiancé star Corona takes a drastic leap for love and reality TV, showcasing independence and unique traits.

Corona's move to Iceland for a man she barely knows raises doubts about their future, but her bravery and positive outlook shine through.

Today’s woman prioritizes love in a much different way than her grandmother and even her mother. Statistics prove Millennials and Generation Z'ers do see marriage as a goal, but it's in a much more altruistic way than the generations before them. Reality shows like The Bachelor and 90 Day Fiancé’ remain guilty pleasures because love and companionship are still very much a part of most people’s basic human desires. Corona, like most of the cast on 90 Day Fiancé’ The Other Way, simultaneously decided to take a chance simultaneously on love and reality TV. Fans of the show admire Corona’s obvious free-spirited nature, mostly because her choices are extreme. While her antics can be fun to watch, few people would have the chutzpah to actually jump head first into a long-distance relationship across the country with someone they aren't married to, let alone someone they barely know. Watching Corona prepare to leave Philadelphia and re-locate to Iceland for a man she hasn’t spent any considerable time with, is entertaining, but most people wouldn’t dare make a leap that drastic, even for the possibility of love.

“I’ve always been somewhat of a nomad,” Corona admitted when speaking with Youtuber From Christal XO. “I’ve been to Iceland and I loved it. My decision was based both on the fact that I love travel, and I’m willing to take a chance at love,” she explains. Originally from Dallas, TX, Corona left home at 16 and never looked back. “I’ve become very independent, and I am committed to living life on my own terms,” she says. It’s no surprise the producers were eager to cast the thirty-year-old virtual doula because there is nothing “average” about her. From the way Corona dresses to her friend group to her career and personal goals, she is interesting, but it’s clear she marches to the beat of her own drum.

Watching Corona instruct her pregnant patients on how to position themselves in various birthing positions while including a bit of twerking for good measure, certainly qualifies as a bit outlandish, but it’s uniquely Corona. If she wasn’t the outlandish package all on her own, Corona also has two pet hairless cats, she refers to as “skinbees”. “I’ve always wanted a hairless cat and when I found them they were just perfect,” she gushes over her furless babies. Taking in the totality of Corona is half the experience, because her boyfriend Gingy is woefully basic when compared to his lady. There is the belief that opposites attract, but in this case Corona and Ingi are two kilometers past opposites. They are literally and figuratively two worlds apart.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Release Date June 3, 2019 Cast Jenny Slatten , Sumit Singh , Ariela Weinberg , Deavan Clegg Main Genre Reality Seasons 4

'90 Day Fiance' The Other Way' Prides Itself on Extreme Couples In Extreme Circumstances

Back in Dallas, Corona’s family has accepted her eclectic and sometimes gypsy-inspired behavior over time, but they are clearly not in agreement with her moving across the world for a man named Ingi. Ingi lives in Iceland, and aside from the couple being geographically incompatible, Corona’s family voiced their concern that as a Black woman she may feel isolated or out of place in a county with a very small percentage of Black people. Ingi's friends are not a diverse group in any way or fashion and even Corona herself acknowledged a bit of anxiousness in regard to meeting his friends and fitting in. As Corona prepares to make the life-altering move to Iceland, cameras capture Ingi appearing very unbothered and matter-of-fact concerning his new girlfriend's extreme re-location efforts. His lackadaisical demeanor feels like a dark foreboding warning for the couple's future. Meeting your future at an after party that takes place after the traditional after party is probably not one that is a part of most love stories.

Corona insisted that she felt safe enough to take a nap with Ingi after meeting him at an after-hour spot after both of them partied earlier that night. She says the feeling was indescribable, but she continues to feel comfortable with him and sees him as her future. Her enthusiasm for the move and for her new relationship has viewers counting down the days until she realizes that she made a mistake that is costing her a million sky miles. The one positive she has in her favor is that her unique virtual job enables her to cater to pregnant people anywhere, and she won’t lose her clientele just because she is no longer in Philly. She won’t be able to attend most if any of her stateside clients' births, but that perk isn’t always included in her packages anyway.

Corona realizes her outlook on life is different from most people, but she loves that about herself and that realization is infectious. “I only have this one life to live, and I don’t want to live it with any regrets,” she says emphatically. Corona’s bravery is an admirable trait for a young woman to have. Although her family disagrees with some of her choices, they have to feel a sense of pride in the realization that she is confident and willing to take a chance on herself. For millennial women, the idea of putting their needs first and not being afraid to take a chance on their happiness proves there was progress in the many sacrifices older generations of women made in order to get to this point.

The Odds Of Corona and Ingi Going The Distance Are Slim to None

Image via TLC

Judging from the lackluster reception Corona received when she met Ingi at the airport, it’s very unlikely that the two will run off into the sunset of ever after. What makes Corona’s story hopeful, although many don’t believe in the love match, is the belief that even after moving across the world for a man she barely knows, with Corona’s self-resolve and outlook on life, it’s easy to believe that she will rebound from this adventure and be all the wiser for her next chance at love. It’s quite possible that Corona’s love for Ingi could transfer completely to a newfound love for a new country. Maybe Iceland is the forever love of Corona’s life. With Corona’s love for travel and penchant for the beautiful countryside, that’s a much more likely ending to this love story.

Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way on MAX.

Stream on MAX