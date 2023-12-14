The Big Picture Daniele ignored red flags and warnings from friends, rushing into marriage with Yohan who was likely using her for a visa.

Daniele and Yohan had little in common, with their relationship based mainly on lust and fetishization.

Yohan eventually reverted to his original plan of scamming American women for money, leaving Daniele in a difficult situation.

When Daniele Gates appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, she was deeply in love with a man she had met during a resort stay in the Dominican Republic. Yohan Geronimo worked at the resort where Daniele was staying, and the two began a fast and furious relationship. She emphatically described the moment she first laid eyes on Yohan walking through the resort lobby and how he proposed a month after they began seeing each other. Their relationship had tons of red flags immediately.

Daniele claims to practice Ifa, a religion that was born in Yoruba land, modern-day Nigeria. The religion is an indigenous one, and somehow Daniele, who has not been open about her ethnicity, became a practitioner. Yohan, on the other hand, is a devout Catholic and wants nothing to do with Daniele’s spell work. Before going back to the Dominican Republic, Daniele visited her Babalawo, an Ifa priest, who said she had to do a specific ritual to ensure she and Yohan’s relationship would work. He said that Yohan could not eat peanuts for a certain amount of time for their relationship to succeed. She strongly warned him against eating peanuts, so what did Yohan do? Ate the most expensive peanuts he could find the same day she told him not to eat them. His disregard for her spiritual beliefs and their relationship became clear right from the start.

Friends Warned Daniele Not to Rush Into Marriage

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo got married despite all the glaring warning signs. Before moving to the Dominican Republic, Daniele’s friends were adamant that she should wait to marry Yohan until she was certain of his personality. They expressed concerns that Yohan proposed to her quickly because he wanted to use her to come to the United States. They also referred to him as a "sanky-panky."

According to the Expat Blog, a sanky-panky is, "a man who is going out with a foreign woman with the sole purpose of extracting as much money as possible from her. Some will also be looking for a visa out of the country. Love does not come into it, and when the woman has outlived her usefulness... she will be unceremoniously dumped for a newer and richer model. By which stage she will probably have spent thousands of dollars on her Dominican man." The term is part of a very real scam, and Yohan's actions definitely fell in line with what those men do to trick women into relationships. She ignored them and continued to gush about the way he looked and the large size of his nether regions. Her friends were right to be concerned because everything they said would happen, happened. Yohan was looking forward to moving to the United States after marrying Daniele. But Daniele informed him without discussion that she’d be the one moving to the Dominican Republic. This clearly upset Yohan, as he was looking forward to pursuing the American dream of making lots of money.

Money issues took over their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The couple managed to stay together after appearing to break up during season 4 of Tell All, but their relationship hadn’t gotten much better. Their living situation was stressful, as Daniele complained about having to pay for everything. Things went from bad to worse when Daniele discovered that Yohan was taking money from their bank account without telling her. The couple fought non-stop throughout the 5th season of The Other Way, and now, all their terrible skeletons are coming out of the closet.

Daniele Wanted Yohan to Be a Play-thing

The one thing fans noticed immediately while watching Daniele and Yohan’s relationship flounder on The Other Way was that the pair don’t have much in common. Daniele, who is 10 years older than 33-year-old Yohan, was in an entirely different space in her life. She had a child already and was enjoying her life as a single woman. She had a pretty good life in New York City, whereas Yohan was still building his life. They do not have religion in common, and it seems like the only activity they both have in common is sex. Daniele loved bragging about sex with Yohan. Standing at 6 foot 7 inches, Yohan is a tall drink of water. Daniele loved talking about Yohan’s body and their compatibility in the bedroom more than anything else. She acted like she was a woman in love, but it seemed more like she was a woman in lust.

This story is a classic one often seen on the show, and Daniele should have been wise enough to recognize that what she was feeling was surface-level. She had no respect for Yohan as a person. Many fans of the show Daniele out, accusing her of fetishizing Yohan. And those calls were valid, especially with how she spoke about him on the show. Fetishization is something that comes up a lot in the 90-Day Fiancé universe. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, fetishization is described as “a sexual interest in an object, a part of the body that is not a sexual organ, or a person, but an object.” Daniele certainly treated Yohan like one or even a pet. She constantly talked about paying for his lifestyle and tore him down at every chance she could.

It seemed like there was a small moment when Yohan wanted to take their relationship seriously, and Daniele crushed that. She didn’t want Yohan to be a man: she wanted him to be a plaything that did everything she wanted. Yohan played into his role and decided he’d go back to his original sanky-panky plans, scamming American women to get their cash by love-bombing them. Daniele made her bed, and is now on the Tell All crying about having to lie in it. What happened to her is horrible, but it's also something she brought upon herself. It'd be easier to empathize with her if she was 10 years younger than Yohan -- women in their early 20s tend to be more naive and gullible. Daniele, on the otherhand, knew better, and she chose lust over common sense.

