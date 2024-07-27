The Big Picture James burned bridges with his family by leaving for Indonesia without their support, risking their future.

The couple lacks a solid work plan in Indonesia, leading to potential financial and living issues.

Meitalia's family advised her and James to stay in America due to concerns over their move to Indonesia.

James and Meitalia Solis wanted to take their 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way journey abroad to Indonesia, but the couple might be making a big mistake. Three episodes into the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, and most of the couples were already tangled in outrageous drama. The miscommunication regarding selling the car and finances continues to consume Statler Riley and her relationship with Dempsey Wilkinson. Statler spent her final night in America, only to realize she believed her girlfriend was using her for money. Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven swept their issues under the rug for the sake of a fun night rolling in the hay. They avoided their issues, only to add more to the pile after a line of intense questioning from Shekinah.

The Other Way's Season 6 newcomer Josh finally made it to China. While he might be comfortable in the new country so far, he's going to be in for a reality check once he learns how much debt Lily incurred from renovating the house, in addition to the second wedding. Then there's James and Meitalia. Meitalia had been in Indonesia for five weeks, even though her family thought she was only visiting for a month. James finally broke the news to his family about his departure. His announcement wasn't well received because he was leaving his family and the family business. Despite his family's lack of support, he's on his way to Indonesia. However, James didn't know that Meitalia wasn't honest with her family either, which meant, along with the other issues regarding their move, they might be taking a bigger risk than he thought.

The Other Way Star James Burned Bridges With His Family

At first, The Other Way, James and Meitalia started their segment in the US. The couple lived in America with James’ family for almost three years. He also worked as an elevator mechanic with his family, so he played a big role in their lives. While The Other Way couple had been planning their move for several months, James never told his family about their plans. Before leaving, Meitalia reminded him over and over again, but James was nervous about telling his family about their plans because he knew they wouldn't be happy. James finally told them the truth, but right before he was about to leave. He was right because his family was not excited or supportive. According to James, his mother was crying and said his departure was poor timing, especially since they needed his help in the family business.

His father never said anything, which meant he was “really hurt.” The situation was even worse because this wasn't the first time The Other Way Season 6 star James had abandoned his family in the name of love. A few years back, James left the family business for a marriage that didn't last. His departure then caused them to downsize the business. Now he seemed to be on the same path, destroying his familial connections for a woman, and this time they didn't want to be a part of it. James said the conversation went so poorly that he was sure he burned his bridges with his family. While weakening family connections is heartbreaking enough, if their lives don't work out in Indonesia, the couple won't have a backup plan in America.

The Other Way Couple Has No Work Plans in Indonesia

Another major issue for James and Meitalia was that they had no real plans for work in Indonesia. James stayed behind in America so he could finalize their affairs, including working a little longer to save more money before leaving the country. Their savings wouldn't last long in Indonesia, though. So, The Other Way cast member James, would need to get a job and start contributing as quickly as possible. He thought he could work in Meitalia's family business. James was already a working man and used to working in the family business, so the transition should be smooth. Much to his surprise, Meitalia wasn't as sure it'd be easy to make a steady income. While he should be able to work with her family, they wouldn't save what he expected.

Working for the family really meant James would have to purchase products from Meitalia's family and resell them to others. This business plan wouldn't be too bad if they weren't moving to a poor and competitive country. Or if Meitalia could've given James a clear answer about how easy or difficult it would be to turn a profit. Considering the 90 Day Fiance couple was moving to a brand-new country with limited finances, the thought of going without a solid work plan seemed too risky. The plan was even more risky considering he burned the bridge with his family, so they had no backup plan in the US. If he cannot work and contribute, they may get kicked out of Meitalia's family's house or have to return to America.

The Other Way Star Meitalia's Family Said to Stay in America

90 Day Fiancé family members generally have no problem sharing their opinions. Meitalia's family was no different, although their response was not expected. Even though Meitalia gave James a hard time because he did tell his parents about the move, it was surprising to learn that she, too, wasn't honest with her family. Her parents thought she was coming to visit for a month. The Other Way star Meitalia was encroaching on week five when she finally admitted to her sister, Heri, the truth. Meitalia was homesick and wanted to be closer to doctors and more familiar with her culture, so she'd be staying in Indonesia for good. Her sister, though, wasn't thrilled, and she became even less enthusiastic after learning that Meitalia planned to bring James over.

The situation got worse when her sister asked where Meitalia and James planned to live because she planned to move into her parents' full house. Her sister bluntly told her to stay in America. While Heri was glad that Meitalia was feeling better, and she got the help she needed, she didn't understand why they would move. Moving to Indonesia would cause more problems for them. As Heri explained, the low minimum wage combined with James being a foreigner could make the transition process more difficult. Although Heri has a point, most of the time, past 90 Day Fiancé family members begged to have their loved ones live in their home country. Not only was her sister's reaction an awkward response, but it was also unexpected as even Meitalia thought her family would be excited about being together again.

To make matters more interesting, the couple also contemplated having kids and buying their own home, which could add more issues to their marriage. Although the cost of living is likely to be more affordable in Indonesia, a pay cut and irregular work might tighten their financial situation. Having children in Indonesia may also make James' transition more difficult, especially since he's not as familiar with the culture as Meitalia is with the US. However, considering Meitalia's does have her family and can ask for help, the move may not be as bad as everyone expects. The 90 Day Fiance star Meitalia was already able to work with her sister and make some extra money, so it's possible that James might be able to start working right away too. Overall, though, it's undeniable that the couple were underprepared and the trip was already off to a rocky start.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max.

