The reality show 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way wouldn't be the phenomenon it is if the couples weren't full of red flags, and newcomers Josh and Lily are no exception. Three episodes into Season 6 and the indicators within the 90 Day Fiancé couples and their relationships are glaring. James's red flags continued to appear as he finally told his parents about his move to Indonesia. The news wasn't well received, and his family was disappointed, to say the least. Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven skirted around the elephant in the room. Both of them had ties to their past that no one wanted to erase. Sarper is also being secretive about the k1 visa, causing Shekinah to wonder if he's serious about their relationship. Statler Riley was moments from boarding the plane to see Dempsey Wilkinson, but she was still concerned about finances and being the sole breadwinner.

After a conversation with her close friend, Statler believed Dempsey was only interested in her for money. Then there's Josh and Lily. Josh finally made it to China and was ready to start his new life with his wife. Much to his own surprise, Josh wasn't stressed out when he arrived at the airport. That would soon change though, as Josh had some news waiting for him at his new home. Josh and Lily have not had as many segments as yet, since the season has only begun. However, despite their limited screen time, their red flags were still evident and continued to roll out with each appearance or confessional. Although the couple was already married, they had quite a few hurdles standing in their way that were sure to bring the drama this season on The Other Way.

The Other Way Star Josh Had Been Married Two Other Times

One big red flag between the two was that Josh had been married before. In Josh's defense, it's not entirely uncommon for 90 Day Fiancé members to have been married before. Some stars even married, divorced, and dated again while being on the show. Danielle Jbali, Molly Hopkins, Debbie Aguero, and Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar were all stars who appeared in the series after being married previously. While it might be common in the series, it's also a strong indication that future relationships may not fare the way the star hoped, especially if it's the first relationship. For example, Big Ed Brown had a few relationships before he finally settled down with Liz. Unfortunately, their relationship ended as well. Chances are high that James has residual baggage from those marriages.

The way James's marriage ended could affect their future relationship. If those relationships had many arguments or trust was lacking, those insecurities can seep into their relationship, as it has with past stars. If Lily is the jealous type, like 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda or Angela Deem, his past marriages may also turn into fuel for arguments. Additionally, depending on the causes of the divorces, if Josh made mistakes but did not learn from them, then there's a high probability he might repeat the same mistakes that caused the demise of his past marriages. So far though, Josh has been tight-lipped about his previous marriages and Lily's true personality is unknown. It's possible that Josh's previous marriages may not be a concern at all.

The Other Way Star Josh Cannot Work in China

A particularly interesting twist of The Other Way series is the role reversal. Most of the other spin-offs take place in America. However, in The Other Way series spin-off, the Americans travel and live abroad. The role reversal allows viewers an opportunity to see how the immigration process works in other countries and learn more about the different cultures. China is a new country to appear in the franchise. The other cast member from China was Johnny Chao, who dated Ella Johnson in The Other Way. The pair never met as planned, so China became a distant franchise memory. Thanks to Lily and Josh, though, China is back on the 90 Day Fiancé map, even though the country has some strict laws. According to Josh, the working laws in China are stricter than in the US.

In the US, most partners have their green card about a year or two after getting married. However, even though Josh and Lily are already married, he cannot work for five years. Lily owned a cosmetic company and appeared to do well for herself. However, she had expensive tastes, renovated her home, and brought up Josh's financial situation often. Her comments made Josh feel uncomfortable about finances. He was worried that resentment might build between the two of them if he could not provide for and contribute to their household in China. Not being able to work normally wouldn't be that big of an issue because many international 90 Day Fiancé partners cannot work right away. However, the two have a lot more issues going on behind the scenes that make Josh's not working even more complicated.

The Other Way Star Lily Has Debt

Before Josh's arrival, Lily revealed some jaw-dropping truths that blew viewers away. The secret also revealed why Josh's inability to work added more hindrance to their relationship: because of their messy financial situation. Lily renovated her house to accompany Josh. The house upgrades included an upgraded bathroom with a bidet, a home theater, and many other upgraded features. In total, all the expenses, including repairs and furniture that month, cost over $500,000. The purchases also maxed out her credit cards. To make the situation worse, Lily avoided talking about finances with Josh. It was clearly a sore subject, as she claimed he would instantly talk about how she wanted a rich husband if she mentioned money. Unfortunately, she kept adding salt to the wound, though.

In addition to the upgrades and accommodations, The Other Way couple was planning their second wedding. Lily kept graciously pointing out how everything would "cost money" and she was "broke." Sadly for Josh, finances seemed to be the cornerstone of their relationship, according to the trailers. So far, the previews suggested Lily had more to share about her finances than what has been shown in the first few episodes. Overall, the debt was racking up, expenses for their wedding were adding up, and Josh couldn't work or contribute financially, which would likely add to their uncomfortable dynamic. Josh would continue to feel like Lily was throwing money in his face and announcing her budget, while Lily would probably feel like Josh was mooching off of her and her success.

In the end, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way wouldn't be the series it is if the stars weren't full of red flags and traumatic experiences. Stars like Jasmine and Angela have earned their spot on the franchise because of their riotous behavior. Not to mention, The Other Way Season 6 arguably recasted the top two tumultuous couples from Season 5. However, red flags don't only belong to toxic cast members. While Josh and Lily are full of red flags, even fan favorites like Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky presented the wrong impression initially. Overall, it's possible that Josh and Lily's red flags may prove to bring them closer together and help them blossom into the thriving 90 Day Fiancé couple they can be.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-off series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max.

