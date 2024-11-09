Armando Rubio's rough journey after coming out to his family was documented on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The Mexican single dad was in love with the older Kenny Niedermeier from St. Petersburg, Florida. Kenny moved to Mexico in season 2 and later moved in with Armando. They were one of the franchise's first same-sex couples, and they got married in 2021. The couple filmed three seasons and the last one was season 5. TLC hasn't announced if or when the spin-off will return for season 11. If it does, it's less likely Armando and Kenny will be back after their long break from the show. But here is everything they've been up to in 2024.

The couple wrote a children's book called, "You Me, & Our Families." Their website explains that the book is about celebrating all kinds of families. Fans can pre-order it now, and it'll be available in Spanish. "It has a lot of heart, a lot of love in it," Kenny said in a social media video with Armando announcing the book. "That's what this book is about, love, family and just being there for one another," Armando added. The book is fitting since their story on the show was about family planning as a LGBTQ+ couple.

Kenny Niedermeier & Armando Rubio Wrote a Children's Book

Their shop also includes candles and one set of candles is inspired by them. The business also includes household items, t-shirts, and bows inspired by their daughter, Hannah. She was around 7 years old when she first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. She will be 12 years old this year in November. Fans can get more of the couple's lives by watching their YouTube account. It was updated this year to Reality with Kenny and Armando. They give a tour of their home city Polanco, Mexico City. The area is full of shopping. They also explain the architect and history of the area.

"One thing's for sure, we love Polanco and with the beauty of our neighborhood comes tranquility," Armando said in a video. "That's right, Polanco is one of the safest areas in the city for residents and tourists alike." Where the couple would live used to be a tough subject for them. They started off living in a smaller village called La Misión. Kenny wanted to move to Mexico City and Armando agreed because of the fertility clinics there. Armando was interested in having a kid with Kenny while filming. However, Kenny was unsure about this because of his age. He's now 61, and has already raised four kids. Armando is 35 with one child. They haven't had another child.

The '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Created a YouTube Account

"A lot of people are thinking he's pressuring me to do it and I just keep saying, ‘I'm too old, I'm too old.’ It isn't like I want to retire, and I want to sit on a rocking chair," Kenny told PEOPLE. "It's not that. My thoughts on it have always been along like, I want to always be here. It's not like because I want to retire or I don't want children. That isn't true. I love kids." He gave an update to ET in 2023 saying they looked into getting a surrogate and were waiting for approval. Kenny explained he was in his head about his age and a new baby, but is confident that they have a lot of love to give to a new child.

The couple has two dogs, and they make an appearance in their videos. Hannah was in their latest video about La Condesa. She said that she loved the parks in the neighborhood. The family showed their day by enjoying food and walking through a park. Armando joked that Kenny is doing better when it comes to salsa. They plan to show their travels in the future along with more Mexican neighborhoods. Kenny said they'll also show the parts of Mexico that are full of locals instead of tourists in their Instagram video.

It's unlikely that the couple will return since so much of their life is figured out. However, they're not completely removed from the franchise. They appeared on Pillow Talk this January and played Would You Rather? Armando asked Kenny if he'd rather his mom lived in the closet or have the bathroom outside. "Well, I don't want to live with your mom, so we'll have a bathroom outside," he answered. The episode had more 90 Day Fiancé couples watch and react to the episode where Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez enjoyed the Niagara Falls together. Perhaps once the couple can move forward with surrogacy, then they can return for fans to follow their journey.

