Kimberly Rochelle and Tesjawi "TJ" Goswami met and dated for several years before appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Kimberly, a clairvoyant, rapidly turned into one of the franchise's most problematic stars after she proved to disregard TJ, his boundaries, and his family time and time again. The reality star struggled to keep her temper in check. She proved to be judgemental of TJ's family and their culture and she didn't get along with his brother at all.

As a result, the 90 Day Fiancé star became known for her tumultuous outbursts, much like Angela Deem. However, considering how the newlyweds ended their time on the franchise, fans would've thought the duo would rejoin to share more of their journey. Unfortunately, the pair doesn't seem to be rejoining the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and have taken to sharing the rest of their journey on social media. While their relationship may still not be rainbows and sunshine, the duo have been busy.

Kimberly Rochelle Moved to America After the Show

Image via TLC

One of the last phrases fans heard Kimberly say to TJ on The Other Way was about her depression and how she needed more support from her husband. Adjusting to living in India proved to be more difficult than she thought. She didn't enjoy sharing a home with TJ's family or their judgmental ways. The loneliness was building up and Kimberly would have outbursts whenever she was overwhelmed. At the Tell All, she would drop a major bombshell: she was back in America. At the time, she wasn't sure if the stay would be permanent.

As a result, the couple managed their relationship long distance. However, her trip to America turned out to be permanent. She never returned to India. Instead in January 2024, her husband, TJ came to America, but it was unclear how permanent his stay was going to be. Since then, it seems the two have been doing their best to navigate their relationship in America. They share their journey, both the good and the bad, on their joint Instagram account, and Kimberly continues to manage her spiritual online business.

Kimberly Rochelle and TJ Goswami Are Still Struggling

The couple may not be on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise anymore, but that doesn't mean their relationship has improved. Instead of showcasing their whirlwind romance on national television, the alums use their social media accounts to keep fans updated, and the updates follow suit with what was seen on The Other Way Season 5. Although Kimberly was hoping life in America would be easier for the two, they seem to have the same issues.

According to various Instagram posts, the couples have continued to follow the same rollercoaster relationship pattern. They seemed to fight behind the scenes, which would cause one or the other to create cryptic Instagram posts about how they're "both toxic." While for a brief second, it appeared the couple officially parted ways and wanted nothing to do with one another. Within a few days though, they seemed to be back together and working on repairing their marriage. They were still posting on their joint account, including a video where Kimberly professes her love to TJ.

In the end, The Other Way couple had one of the most tumultuous first-time appearances. Kimberly embraces the tactics of long-term stars like Angela and Jasmine Pineda in the first season. Her actions may have contributed to them not reappearing, but it seems like she hasn't improved. Based on the social media posts and a TikTok where she was allegedly accused of being racist, it seems like she still struggles with communication and expressing herself appropriately. While the couple might still be together today, if she continues on the same path, the duo may not see the Happily Ever After? ending they were hoping for.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

