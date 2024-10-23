Once again, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Dempsey Wilkinson and Statler Riley are at odds, but I think Statler is the one causing most of the issues. In the most recent episode, Statler grew increasingly upset and frustrated on her first day at work in the van. The 90 Day Fiancé franchise star took her negative emotions out on Dempsey, which in turn overstimulated the England native and made her emotional at the end of the day.

While I understand Statler's frustration, I think Dempsey had a few valid points, especially about Statler waiting until the last minute. This isn’t the first time I’ve seen the couple go through these types of issues, and I've noticed Statler exhibits certain hindering patterns. Ultimately, I believe Statler’s negative attitude is the main source of their turmoil, and she's only driving a bigger wedge through their relationship.

'The Other Way's Statler Has Unreasonable Expectations

Image via TLC

The situation boils down to me believing that Statler has some unreasonable expectations and lacks mindfulness. Dempsey and Statler traveled for two weeks in their van uninterrupted. During this time, Statler didn't check to make sure her stuff worked, and her plugs fit in the outlets. She waited until the morning and then took her stress out on Dempsey when work wasn't going as planned. She also expected Dempsey to rush to her rescue and run into town to get the supplies she needed. I completely understand Statler’s frustration and everybody knows how quickly a faulty internet connection can ruin someone's day.

But this situation feels like there's an air of resentment, and instead of communicating clearly, Statler would rather nitpick and make passive-aggressive remarks. She expected Dempsey to be compassionate and understanding of her thoughts and emotions, but didn't return the flavor. In the past, Statler has admitted how she can get distracted or easily overwhelmed, which makes her forget or avoid uncomfortable situations. I feel like this might be one of those instances and, instead of being more mindful of her actions, she's taking her frustrations out on her partner.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Statler Has a Knack for Self-Sabotage

Close

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time I've witnessed Statler engage in borderline self-sabotaging behavior. She can also have a selfish attitude that I have seen no improvement in. On their first appearance, Statler was ready to move in and propose. She even dropped these bombs on Dempsey, but when Statler didn't receive the response she wanted, she quickly backpedaled.

Additionally, Statler convinced herself that Dempsey had a lot of money saved and was using her partner for fame and money. Later in the season, Statler accused The Other Way star, only to find out it was a miscommunication, and Dempsey only had a few hundred saved for necessities. Overall, I know Statler has been through a lot and has experienced many traumas from her past relationships. But it seems like she's projecting her old issues onto her current relationship.

In the end, I understand that Dempsey and Statler agreed to “evenly” spread the duties. Statler would work and provide financial support while Dempsey took care of everything van-related. However, from an outside perspective, this seems like a classic tale of a stay-at-home wife who takes on essentially double the duties while the husband thinks working is enough of a contribution. To take it a step further, the more Statler accuses Dempsey of using her and forces her to pick up “extra slack” the more I feel like she's actually manipulating Dempsey in her own way. If Statler didn't become more mindful and readjusted her expectations, I could understand why the rumors of their demise might be true.

