Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way have surprised their fans with a shocking one-year transformation! The duo shared before-and-after pictures on social media as they flaunt their glow-up after investing in their health and fitness self-improvement journey. The couple faced countless challenges during their stint on the TLC show due to prevalent cultural differences and the stark age gap.

Sumit Singh shared a snap of their one-year transformation journey on his Instagram story in October 2024, according to ScreenRant. The story featured then and now pictures from October 2023 and October 2024, respectively. The couple has undergone significant upgrades in their appearance. Singh, who previously sported short hair, has now opted for a longer hairstyle with a ponytail. On the other hand, Slatten has ditched her dark brown locks for refreshing natural blonde. Jenny Slatten also has shed some significant pounds.

Considering that their age gap has been a principal matter of concern in their relationship, the couple has strived to work on their appearance to shut down haters. The couple’s impressive transformation can be seen more up close in a collaborative post by Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh on Instagram on October 18, 2024. In the post’s caption, Singh expressed his love for his wife. The reality TV star gushed about his wife and their relationship in the following words:

“Through laughter and tears, we entwine, Together, our love transcends time.”

Sumit Singh’s Parents Finally Accepted His Relationship With Jenny Slatten

Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten have faced tumultuous struggles throughout their relationship. The duo met in 2011 on Facebook, and Slatten fell head over heels in love with Singh. She sought to marry him despite Singh already being married, not to mention their 30-year age gap. From being disowned by his parents to cultural disparities, the couple leaned on each other through thick and thin and finally gained acceptance from his parents.

In 90 Day Diaries Season 5, Episode 2, which aired on January 15, 2024, the duo finally gained acceptance from Singh’s parents. Though initially, his parents starkly opposed their relationship owing to the 30-year age gap, the episode showcases that both his parents are now on board. Singh’s father had previously given them his blessing, but his mother was adamant about standing her ground. A self-filmed segment in the episode had Singh and Slatten sitting with his parents, enjoying family time.

Singh’s father revealed how things have changed, and they’ve learned to broaden their views and accept their son’s happiness. Jenny Slatten expressed her gratitude to her in-laws during the segment. Singh, too, was mighty pleased by the developments. He shared his thoughts and expressed his happiness, exclaiming how his family’s acceptance was the greatest achievement in his life.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way drop new episodes every Monday at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. You can stream the episode and the show’s previous seasons on Discovery+.

