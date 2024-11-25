At the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell All a harsh truth came to light about Sarper Güven and Shekinah Garner's relationship that makes me think the Turkish native might be treated unfairly. It's no secret that 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple, Shekinah and Sarper are jealous people. From the moment the duo met, the reality couple seemed to bond over their shared jealousy. Sarper didn't want Shekinah around men just as much as she didn't want him around women.

It didn't matter if their careers or friendships were affected. The pair were unwilling to risk losing the other. Sarper’s sordid past didn't help either. Considering he had a black book and a collection of heirlooms from the over 2000 people he slept with, Shekinah's strict boundaries were understandable at first. However, at the Tell All two big moments occurred between the couple that make me believe Shekinah might be taking the situation too far and not treating her fiancé fairly.

Shekinah Doesn't Want '90 Day Fiancé's Sarper Talking to Any Female

Image via TLC

When Sarper joined the series, he worked as a private fitness trainer; most of his clients were females. Shekinah was uncomfortable with the 90 Day Fiancé star's clientele and how friendly they could be. As a result, she demanded that Sarper no longer take on female clients. This cut his pay tremendously, but he obeyed in favor of his relationship. In most cases, tight boundaries loosen as time and trust are gained. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be true for Shekniah and Sarper and I think their antics have only gotten worse. Now the duo is officially engaged, even by Turkish standards, and Sarper's in America on a K-1 visa.

However, at the Tell All, Shekinah revealed that she'd rather Sarper not speak to any females at all. She also went on to say that Sarper was not a prisoner, and he was free to explore America, but the Turkish native seemed visibly uncomfortable with even discussing the topic. While Shekinah's insecurities are understandable, given Sarper's past, I think her grip might be a little too tight. Interfering with a spouse's work and career is already borderline toxic, but now that Sarper has to exclude more than half the population from conversations, it seems a little unrealistic.

'The Other Way's Shekinah Had An Extreme Reaction to Sarper's Ex

Close

Another major concern was Shekinah's reaction to Sarper's ex, who appeared on the Tell All. The timeline is still a little hazy, but apparently, Sarper had a one-night stand with a woman three years ago who he kept in touch with. Both Sarper and DeeDee claim the conversations were innocent, and that she was aware of Shekinah. In fact, the conversations were so innocent that DeeDee wanted to meet and connect with Shekinah. Shekinah, however, was upset and claimed it was “weird” that DeeDee thought they could hang out.

Shekinah didn't listen to much more of the conversation before storming out. Again, Shekinah's thoughts and feelings are understandable and I even understand why meeting exes can be uncomfortable. Shekinah's also always been upfront about her jealous personality, so the duo knew what they were getting into. However, I think her reaction might have been a little harsh. DeeDee seemed to have genuine intentions and may be a good role model and friend to Sarper. While their history is obviously a concern, maybe Shekinah could benefit from hearing DeeDee out because I think Sarper's ex could provide some comfort and clarity.