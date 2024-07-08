Get set for a wild journey with TLC’s Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Introducing six bold couples who’ve fallen head over heels for partners from all corners of the globe, these American lovebirds are packing their bags and jetting off to new lands. From the glacial landscapes of Iceland to the tropics of Indonesia, love knows no borders.

But like any other cross-continent relationship, trouble arises, be it language and cultural differences to conflicting sentiments between family members. If that’s not enough, financial differences spark some unneeded fireworks, and secrets from old flames might just put everything they’ve worked hard for in the relationship to waste.

Tag along with these adventurous souls on their quest for love, laughs, and maybe a little chaos. Airing Mondays on TLC at 8 PM ET/PT, check out the six couples featured in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6.

Returning: Shekinah (California) & Sarper (Turkey)

After three months back in the U.S., Shekinah jets off to Turkey to reunite with her former bad boy Sarper. As they attempt to smooth out the wrinkles in their relationship, old flames from Sarper’s past start popping up, leaving Shekinah to wonder just why she knows her partner. Once back in Turkey, Shekinah shocks her friends by revealing that she's getting her nose done, as per Sarper’s wishes. Ever the charmer, Sarper justifies his choice, saying that he’ll be the one looking at the nose every morning and every night - therefore, he has every right to choose what nose Shekinah gets.

As Shekinah braces for her major cosmetic surgery, she and Sarper find themselves plunging even deeper into the murky waters of their relationship. As the ghosts of Sarper’s past start creeping in and his controlling tendencies are shown on full display, it’s only a matter of time before their relationship gets torn apart unless they do something about it.

Returning: Statler (Texas) & Dempsey (England)

Statler and Dempsey are on the verge of their long-awaited European van life escapade. With a “the world is our oyster” mindset, Dempsey excitedly maps out their journey. However, Statler wrestles with anxiety and second thoughts about this drastic lifestyle change. As they start their trek through Europe,, it’s become more clear that this grand adventure may not be as perfect as they imagined.

Tensions rise quickly as Statler’s panic intensifies and Dempsey calls her out for being rude. As the two argue with each other, Dempsey frustratedly claims that maybe the two just don’t get each other. Meanwhile, Statler, shocked by Dempsey’s statement, responds that she can’t believe that Dempsey is considering breaking up.

Josh (South Carolina) & Lily (China)

Josh and Lily’s romance blossomed on a language app, leading to an exciting marriage and Josh’s imminent move from South Carolina to China. At first, their love seemed perfect, but with Josh unable to work and Lily shouldering the financial burden as a successful businesswoman, the two lovebirds start clashing with each other. The strain of being the sole breadwinner has caused multiple disagreements that eventually overshadow the initial love they once had in their relationship.

Family tensions further complicate the situation, as shown by a heated exchange where Josh accuses Lily’s daughter of sabotaging their marriage. Siding with her daughter, it seems that Lily feels that their marriage can no longer go on. As financial and familial stress mount on top of each other, the couple faces an uncertain future.

James (Maine) & Meitalia (Indonesia)

James and Meitalia have been married for two and a half years, living together in Maine. Homesick and having a hard time dealing with her health issues, Meitalia suggested they move to Indonesia to be closer to her family. Leaving everything behind, including his own tight-knit family, James starts to feel overwhelmed by Meitalia’s family’s demands - learning the language, having children, and figuring out their financial future.

Shouldering the weight of the transition, he feels like he’s “stepping into a prison” as he sees their new living conditions, straining their marriage even further. As Meitalia breaks down to her parents about “burdening” them, her father asks her to kiss her mother’s feet for forgiveness, leaving James feeling increasingly lost, flustered, and out of control in his new environment.

Corona (Pennsylvania) & Ingi (Iceland)

Corona, a budding midwife-in-training from Pennsylvania, meets her Icelandic partner Ingi on a wild night out and spontaneously decides to ditch her prestigious U.S. midwifery program to join him in Iceland. However, as she settles into her icy new abode, Corona realizes that her sizzling romance with Ingi might be more frostbite than fire. It also doesn’t help that Ingi’s lack of relationship experience isn’t making their love life even better.

Torn between following her love in Iceland or returning home to pursue her dream career, Corona is confident that she can take on a new country with her spunky, larger-than-life personality. Her family, on the other hand, is a bit skeptical about her newfound romance and somewhat impulsive decisions. Having understandable concerns about diversity in Iceland, some of her family members even asked whether there are Black people In Iceland, to which Corona nervously chuckles out, “There’s, like, five Black people in Iceland.”

Joanne (New York) & Sean (Ireland)

Joanne and Sean, who are already secretly married, decide to take their covert union to the next level by setting up a base in Ireland, Sean’s homeland. Before Joanna can pack her bags, though, she needs a thumbs-up from her skeptical sons, who are about to meet Sean for the first time. Once they land in Ireland, the couple finds themselves encountering a multitude of challenges that immediately put out the fire in their hot, hot romance.

If that’s not enough, Joanne’s mother unleashes a barrage of doubts, accusing her of tying the knot with a complete stranger and questioning her move to Ireland. Meanwhile, Sean proudly declares himself as no ordinary Irishman, and he’s got a thing for women like Joanne.