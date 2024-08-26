The Big Picture Creating a false persona through "soft-partnering" can lead to long-term relationship issues.

Avoiding confrontation and masking emotions may hinder real communication and self-growth.

Pretending to be someone else may result in resentment and instability in the relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Corona revealed she's “soft-partnering” Ingi, but these skills might lead to their demise. When reality star Corona Blakey first appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé series, she introduced a new term called soft-partnering, which is essentially a technique that masks the “tougher” parts of herself. In situations where Corona might act out, express her boundaries, or verbalize her emotions, she chooses to take a “softer” approach. This gentler approach usually causes Corona to ignore whatever may have upset her. For example, instead of yelling at or confronting Ingi for not following through on his promise to clean out a portion of the closet, The Other Way star was calm and chose not to irritate the situation.

Essentially, Corona ignored or turned a blind eye to concerns that would normally illicit an extreme response, but this technique was temporary. In the most recent episode, Corona warned that she'll be transitioning out of the soft-partnering stage, implying that she'll reveal more of her true colors. However, the soft-partnering idea seems to have more drawbacks than pros, especially since now Corona is left with an overly confident Ingi who thinks making her laugh is the best way to improve her attitude. Corona is portraying herself as one person when, in reality, she's someone else. As a result, Ingi will now have to relearn who his partner truly is. That's not the only issue though, as soft-partnering might cause more issues for the 90 Day Fiancé couple than it solves.

Corona Is Essentially Being Fake Towards Her Partner

In theory, soft-partnering seems like an interesting idea. In general, people want to put their best foot forward, especially when meeting someone new. It's not uncommon for people to be more open-minded and kind when trying to make a good impression. However, Corona Blakey's actions feel more fake and manipulative compared to a person who wants to make a genuine connection. Normally, when people are trying to put their best foot forward, they aren't so blatantly obvious about it. Meanwhile, soft-partnering appears to be Corona’s favorite word. People aren't quick to say that they dislike something but will let it slide because they are trying to appeal to them. Yet Corona mentioned her soft-partnering methods multiple times in her confessional and even to Ingi directly.

Although being blatant about her tactics makes her seem more honest, it actually suggests she's being more manipulative than anything because the "new" behaviors and actions are intentional. Corona is purposely acting one way, even though she's aware her normal behavior is much different. Regardless if it's intentional or purely fake, this could lead to a bigger issue: Ingi will have to relearn Corona and her behavior. Throughout their time together, Ingi thought he was learning who his girlfriend was, but as Corona stops soft-partnering, he will have to rediscover who she is and how she acts upset or on a regular basis. This might also lead to resentment, especially on his end, as he realizes the person he's dating isn't who he fell in love with.

Corona Is Failing to Learn Real Coping Mechanisms

Even if Corona's soft-partnering methods worked out in her current relationship with Ingi, it can still lead to more issues later on, especially when it comes to her own inner healing. Corona made it clear that soft-partnering is not a long-term practice. It's a method she used at the beginning of their relationship while they were apart, but now that she was in Iceland, Ingi would see “pop off” more. This correlates to the first issue, as her soft-partnering skills are more of a facade. She's faking her attitude and letting issues slide that she normally wouldn't, but she had no intentions of learning real coping mechanisms. While soft-partnering probably incorporates some healing aspects, like knowing which battles are worth the fight, Corona has no intentions of continuing to be a soft partner or learning how to use soft-partnering skills to better manage her emotions in the long run. She simply expects to slip back into her old behavior. For example, Ingi not emptying the closet, as promised, was clearly a trigger for her. However, at that moment, she bit her tongue.

While being selective about battles is part of the inner healing process, she's clearly building resentment towards Ingi for not meeting her expectations. However, that would've been the perfect opportunity for the 90 Day Fiancé star to use clear communication skills to express her boundaries. It seems like Corona only has two modes: easy-going or popping off. She's even aware of her triggers, such as Ingi's failure to follow through on his word, and is mindful that her normal behavior might be less desirable. However, she's pretending to be someone else and not showcase her negative traits, most likely for fear that Ingi would find her less suitable as a mate. As a result, their relationship will likely suffer. Not only did Ingi get used to one version of Corona, but since she doesn't communicate effectively or isn't coping effectively, the couple will struggle to understand and connect like many of the other 90 Day Fiancé duos.

Corona Is Failing to Be Her True Self

Perhaps the biggest issue that soft-partnering can result in is Corona abandoning herself. While Corona might believe that soft-partnering is beneficial, in truth, she's just neglecting her true self, which will probably affect The Other Way couple in the long-term. She's not communicating her boundaries because she fears Ingi won't want to be in a relationship with her if she showcases her negative qualities. Corona's not “popping off” because she doesn't want to scare Ingi. At the end of the day, Corona is not changing how she acts because she thinks it's appropriate or will better help herself. She temporarily changed because she didn't want to terrorize her partner early in the relationship, and she's doing that by hiding away the darker parts of herself.

Eventually, her shadows will come to the surface, and not only will it harm the relationship, but also herself. In the long run, pretending to be someone else will force her to continue abandoning herself, which will cause more harm than good. The two will essentially have built their relationship on a string of lies, and the lies will not be stable enough to hold their relationship. She will also likely develop resentment as she comes to realize that she needed to be someone she truly wasn't and was flexible about her boundaries, even when that wasn't what she wanted at her core. Overall, Corona needs to become more comfortable with her true self and in her own skin if she wants her relationship with The Other Way star to strengthen.

In the end, Corona may have had genuine intentions, just executed poorly. Compared to the other couples who appeared on the franchise, it's obvious that the duo had some connection. The couple also seems to be mutually interested in each other and Corona wouldn't make big changes, like forgoing midwifery school or moving to Iceland if she didn't have feelings for Ingi. Additionally, if she didn't care for Ingi then she probably wouldn't have implemented the soft-partnering techniques in the first place. As The Other Way star mentioned before, she's a smart, hardworking woman — she got straight As while also working full-time in college. At the core, soft-partnering seems like another skill she's hoping will improve her life and relationships. However, if she's not willing to utilize the tools appropriately or hone in on the healing exercises that would benefit their relationship in the long term, then she might see how these skills can have the opposite effect.

