Pack your bags and don’t forget your plane tickets. Six couples, both new and returning, are gearing up for another shot at love and adventure with Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Based on the iconic 90 Day Fiancé series from TLC, the spin-off follows Americans who are willing to uproot their comfortable, familiar lives to move abroad for love. By the end of the series, audiences get to witness whether their leap of faith ultimately pays off, or they return to the States with broken hearts.

Since the original show’s debut, the franchise has grown its audience. While the show has run into trouble from time to time, viewers find themselves rooting for these international couples who try to make their relationship work despite encountering foreign terrain. Tune in to see if their cross-border romances can stand the test of time.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

When Is '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 6 Coming Out?

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way officially premieres with a special 2-hour episode on Monday, July 1st at 8 PM ET/PT, exclusively on TLC.

Watch the Trailer for '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 6

These love-struck Americans are willing to cross the globe for a chance of romance. The trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 shows the bubbly Corona from Pennsylvania, who’s ready to take over Iceland with her larger-than-life personality as she prepares to join her partner Ingi in his home country. But her family’s eyebrow-raising skepticism gets in the way, as seen by one of her family members asking “Are there black people in Iceland?”

Returning couple Statler and Dempsey are ready to live on wheels by getting into their van life dream. But soon enough, reality bites hard, with Statler feeling “panicked” and Dempsey accusing her of being “rude”. Meanwhile, Shekinah and Sarper announce some very surprising news when Shekinah decides to go for nose surgery - only because Sarper told her to do so. What’s even more shocking is that Sarper will be the one choosing the nose, much to everyone’s horror.

Season 6 also welcomes a bunch of newcomers to the show. Maine-bound James follows Meitalia to her hometown of Indonesia, where the latter gets into some rising tensions with her family, as seen by her tearfully kissing her mother’s feet for forgiveness. The New Yorker Joanne causes a stir when she announces that she’s planning to move across the ocean to be with her buff Irish hunk Sean. South Carolinan Josh has trouble obtaining a work permit in China, making it difficult to be with his partner Lily. It’s all romance and drama from here on out in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Who Are the Couples in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 6?

Check out the couples in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 6

Returning: Shekinah (California) & Sarper (Turkey)

Back from a three-month stint in the U.S., Shekinah heads to Turkey to reunite with her “reformed bad boy” Sarper. But as old flames from Sarper’s past resurface, Shekinah starts to question how well she knows him.

Returning: Statler (Texas) & Dempsey (England)

Statler and Dempsey are ready for their European van life adventure. While Dempsey eagerly plans their road trip, Statler grapples with anxiety and second thoughts. As they journey through Europe, it becomes clear that their grand adventure might not be as idyllic as hoped.

Josh (South Carolina) & Lily (China)

Josh and Lily fell head over heels on a language app, leading Josh to marry the thriving businesswoman Lily and move to China. However, with Josh unable to work and Lily bearing the financial burden, tensions rise.

James (Maine) & Meitalia (Indonesia)

James and Meitalia have been married for two and a half years, living in Maine. Homesick and battling health issues, Meitalia decides they should move to Indonesia. James faces the challenge of adapting to life there, dealing with her family’s expectations, and managing their financial future.

Corona (Pennsylvania) & Ingi (Iceland)

Corona, a midwife in training, meets her Icelandic “Viking” Ingi during a night out and decides to move to Iceland, risking her prestigious program in the U.S. However, the reality of Iceland and Ingi’s inexperience in relationships makes Corona question whether to stay for love or return home for her career.

Joanne (New York) & Sean (Ireland)

Secretly married, Joanne and Sean decide to build their life together in Ireland. Joanne needs her sons’ approval before moving, but their time in Ireland brings unexpected challenges. On top of that, the strain of their secret marriage starts to affect her family ties.

What Is '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 6 About?

Check out the official synopsis for

“A brand-new season of TLC’s hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY returns on Monday nights as viewers follow six couples who have fallen in love with partners from foreign lands and decide to move abroad to live with them. This season, exciting countries are featured including China, Iceland, Ireland, Turkey, Indonesia, and England. One couple is packed and ready to start their van life together traveling through Europe; financial differences and family rifts are on full display, while secret marriages and troublesome pasts come into play.”

Who Is Making '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is produced by Sharp Entertainment, part of Sony Pictures Television Nonfiction, and a hit on TLC. Known for dishing out real-life stories and in-depth glimpses into the unordinary, TLC connects audiences with the everyday moments that tug on our heartstrings. Broadcasting to over 75 million homes in the U.S. and 270 million households worldwide, TLC has built a global fanbase thanks to shows like 19 Kids and Counting, My 600-lb Life, and Say Yes to the Dress.

First premiering on January 12, 2014, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has grown into a global phenomenon. Despite the questionable nature of the show, with some of its couples coming off as problematic, the series eventually spawned a whole universe of spin-offs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and of course, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

While the concept of the original show mainly focuses on foreigners trying to integrate into American life to be with their partners, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way does the opposite. This time, it’s the Americans who pack their bags and adapt to life in a new country. Not only are they faced with cultural curveballs, but they also must make an impression on their partners’ families and friends, which can be even more difficult due to the language barrier.