As 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Lily and Josh work on their marriage, new information has come to light that makes me believe Josh is untrustworthy. Josh and Lily's Season 7 storyline isn't much different from what I've seen in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise before, so I was already wary of their connection. As the two shared more of their journey on-screen, my suspicions were confirmed.

Josh's insecurity about finances caused him to be offended by Lily's spending habits, meanwhile she struggled to feel appreciated. The turmoil between the two kept piling up, but Lily remained open-minded. However, their situation worsened once Josh also made a shocking reveal and tried to gaslight Lily. This new piece of information, combined with their other onscreen issues, makes me believe that Lily's daughter, Vivian, might be right and Josh is using and manipulating his wife.

'The Other Way' Couple Josh and Lily Have Been Arguing All Along

I can't help but notice that every segment is tense, and the couple is facing a major issue. Lily often referred to money and how much she spent on Josh. From an outside perspective, her antics didn't seem malicious or even manipulative, but Josh was very reactionary whenever she mentioned money, especially in front of others. Josh's brother also agreed that maybe Lily's love language was gift-giving and perhaps Josh might have misunderstood her intentions. However, Josh refused to listen to anyone's reasoning.

Each segment, their arguments grow worse and Josh finds a way to flip the scenario in his favor. Their situation escalated once Lily's daughter, Vivian, came to visit and Josh, Lily, his brother, and Vivian all went to the teahouse. While I know it's normal for 90 Day Fiancé couples to struggle initially with the transition, I feel like Josh might have bitten off a little more than he can handle. Between being an autistic person, never being in China before, and not being able to contribute financially, I think it's likely that Josh is overstimulated and misplacing his emotions.

'90 Day Fiancé's Josh Lied Big Time

I've noticed that Josh is highly reactionary, even though Lily's heart might be in the right place. Meanwhile, she clearly disregards situations that trigger Josh. Despite their growing pile of red flags, I thought the couple had better odds than most this season until a major lie came to light. According to Lily and Vivian, the 90 Day Fiancé star changed his profile picture to include another woman while he was still allegedly dating Lily. Josh claimed the woman was a “friend” who “died,” but Lily later discovered the woman was never dead.

The major issue isn't just how he lied about the woman being dead. I think the bigger problem is how Josh handled the situation and tried to blame Lily for his actions. He claimed Lily was dating someone first when he changed the picture. Meanwhile, Lily claimed his actions caused her to start a new relationship. I struggled to follow along and figure out who was being more honest, but then Vivian jumped in and claimed Josh was gaslighting Lily. Josh's brother also tried to defuse the situation, but Josh refused to listen. By the end of the night, everyone was against Josh and Lily wanted to cancel the wedding, but he refused to acknowledge his own role.

Every time this Before the 90 Days duo appears on-screen, they have a major issue and I can't help but notice that Josh often “fights” or "argues" dirty. He often accuses Lily of “ruining” their time and he doesn't like to be contradicted or told he's wrong. In this particular instance, there's no denying that lying about a woman being dead was wrong. Everybody at the table said Josh was taking the situation out of context, but he got defensive with everyone, including his brother. If Josh lies about a woman being dead and refuses to be accountable, I have no idea how Lily can trust him.

