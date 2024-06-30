Every romantic has at some point daydreamed about running off to a foreign country and falling in love. But for the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way this dream has become a reality. Well… maybe. The long-distance couples have 3 months together in person to decide whether they want to finally get married and start their lives together. This series is one of many spinoffs in the 90 Day Fiancé canon, but contrary to the original series where a potential fiance from another country came to the U.S., now it is the American partner who uproots their life in pursuit of their perfect match.

After 5 seasons of relationship drama and charming new locations (that sometimes aren’t as picture perfect as they initially seem), the series heads into another batch of episodes that will feature some familiar and fresh faces. Here is your ultimate guide on when and where to watch the upcoming sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Is ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 6 Premiering on TV?

Yes, the season will premiere on TV. You can tune into TLC on Monday, July 1, 2024 at 8/7c to watch the two-hour long first episode.

Is 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 6 Streaming Online?

If you prefer to stream your reality TV, you can always watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Discovery+. Here you can watch the new episodes on the same day they premiere, as well as binge all the past seasons.

Can You Stream 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 6 Without Discovery+?

Maybe you don’t have Discovery+ or just want to keep your streaming service subscriptions simplified - we get it! You can watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Max if you are located in the U.S. The episodes usually are released on the streaming service the day after they premiere on TLC. There are currently all 5 seasons of the series available for viewing, as well as numerous other 90 Day Fiancé spin-off shows.

Watch the '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 6 Preview

The season 6 trailer, released on the official 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel, gives audiences a look at the lineup of foreign locations this season will feature. Americans are looking for love all across the world in China, Iceland, Turkey, Indonesia, Ireland and England. The trailer is packed with sweeping shots of sunset-lit temples and ice-covered landscapes, but moving abroad is about much more than just the beautiful scenery. Things quickly take a turn for the worst as James walks into his new living quarters in Indonesia only to realize that it looks more like a prison than a home.

But there is trouble brewing on the other side of the world as Joanne finally reveals to her family that she has not only secretly married her Irish lover Sean, but she will also be moving to Ireland to be with him. It seems like family drama will be a main point of conflict this season, as the biggest shock of the trailer comes at the end when we see Meitalia’s family dinner leave her in tears, begging for forgiveness at her mothers feet as James looks on helplessly. Safe to say that while these couples are excited to start their lives together, their extended families might stand in the way of forming these new ones.

What's the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 6 Episode Schedule?

One episode will be released per week on Monday night. There hasn't yet been an announcement regarding how many episodes there will be in season 6, but prior seasons have had about 20. Here is the release schedule for all the confirmed episodes.

Episode Synopsis Release Date Time 1 Corona puts her dreams on hold for love in Iceland. Josh fears he will disappoint his wife once he's in China. Shekinah is ready for a new look and a commitment from Sarper. As James and Meitalia prepare to move to Indonesia, his secrets are revealed. July 1, 2024 8/7c 2 TBA July 8, 2024 8/7c 3 TBA July 15, 2024 8/7c 4 TBA July 22, 2024 8/7c

Where to Stream the ’90 Day Fiancé’ Spin-Offs

90 Day: The Last Resort

In this series, five couples from various90 Day Fiancéseries give their relationships one last chance as they attend a couples retreat to see if they can overcome their problems or if they are truly doomed to split. Working with a group of professional coounselrers and therepiasts they candidly tackle issues of infidelity, trust, and intimacy. There are group activities ranging from anger-fueld group therapy sessions to spiritual past-life regressions, and then your more enjoyable retreat activities like a pool party (which somehow ends up being one of the most explosive events of all). The couples bond with their partners, as well as the others attending the retreat. The series has been renewed for a second season, so catch up on season 1 while you can.

90 Day: The Single Life

Everyone deserves another chance at love even if their last attempt didn’t work out, and the stars of 90 Day: The Single Life are opening their hearts once more to try and find their soulmate. This series features former 90 Day Fiancé favorites who are newly single and looking to get back out there. They all think they are ready, but old baggage has a way of weighing you down. Luckily, with the support of their friends, dating coaches, events, and even the dreaded dating apps, they will give this next chapter their best shot.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise

You might think it would be easy to fall in love while surrounded by pristine beaches and flattering sunsets, but the couples on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise prove that love is difficult even in paradise. Many couples featured on the show began as holiday flings, but their connection was so strong that they want something more. But building a life together proves difficult as they not only have to face the problems that arise in any relationship like money issues and intimacy differences, but they also face the logistical nightmare of figuring out how to uproot your life and adjust to a new culture. It is truly trouble in paradise.

