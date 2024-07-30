The Big Picture Shekinah meets Sarper's ex, creating tension.

Sarper tries to discourage the meeting.

Shekinah questions Sarper's past relationships.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Sarper Güven is going through some serious relationship drama! The reality star sweating profusely over his girlfriend Shekinah Garner’s decision to meet an ex who seemingly reached out to her. The ex, who was referred to as Nora, seems like she has a lot of tea to spill, and Güven’s reaction indicates that he probably has something to hide.

PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6, Episode 6 revealed Güven looking perplexed while his girlfriend dressed up to go out in Turkey. Upon further inquiry, she reveals that she’s on her way to meet his ex, who wanted to discuss details about Sarper Güven’s past relationship. Of course, the Turkish personal trainer was not happy about this sudden surprise. The reality star claimed he had maintained transparency about his dating history throughout his relationship with Garner. The American aesthetician did not budge and justified her decision in the following words:

“I wanna know what she has to say like this is my life, and if I’m gonna have a future with you, I have to know about your past more.”

Güven tried his best to discourage Garner from the idea. He told her that the only reason his ex wants to meet is to drag him through the mud. The reality star even goes as far as remarking that Garner has no idea how Turkish girls tend to exaggerate and meeting with his ex is definitely going to cause more harm than good.

Sarper’s Reaction Only Aggravated Shekinah’s Suspicions

Close

Of course, Sarper Güven’s reactions only made him sink deeper into quicksand as Shekinah Garner’s inquisition intensified. Upon further questioning, matters worsened when Güven failed to recall any details about his relationship with this ex. Garner justified that Nora’s messages stood out because she alleged that the duo had an “actual relationship.”

One can see why Shekinah Garner decided to take the risk and meet up with her boyfriend’s ex, given that Güven has had a reputation for being a player in the past. In the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 premiere, the Turkish personal trainer revealed that he has slept with over 2500 women. However, he also maintained that he has changed since then and stays “110%” faithful to Garner now.

Later in the same episode, Sarper Güven comments on how his colorful past has made Garner wildly possessive of him. Some of the rules she has in place for him have also allegedly landed him in financial distress where she had insisted that he get rid of his female clientele — who accounted for 90% of his business. Although he had been understanding of her concerns, Güven shared that things were getting out of hand during a confessional, saying: “I changed so much, so much, for her, but she still wants more.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs every Monday at 8 PM ET on TLC. Stream all previous seasons of the show on Discovery+.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Release Date June 3, 2019 Cast Jenny Slatten , Sumit Singh , Ariela Weinberg , Deavan Clegg Main Genre Reality Seasons 4

Watch on Discovery+