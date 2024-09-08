Like many other 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples, Sean and Joanne have many red flags, but they might have the highest chances of succeeding in their relationship. Sean and Joanne are a new couple on The Other Way spin-off. The single mom of two from Long Island is a psychic medium, which was how they initially connected. Like many other 90 Day Fiance stars, the pair met online. Sean was looking for a reputable medium and the connection soared from there. After their session was complete, Sean and Joanne stayed on the phone all night, finding out what else the pair had in common. Joanne was sure that she had met “the one” after the pair bonded over a mutual love for the spiritual world.

So, she flew to Ireland to meet the love of her life. Their in-person connection was just as strong as over the phone. As a result, by the third time Joanne flew to Ireland, they got married. However, The Other Way newlyweds didn't share this news with their family, turning a sweet moment into a vibrant red flag. Especially since they continued to lie about their relationship for years. Nonetheless, despite a few red flags and after seeing the duo on screen, they might actually be the most together couple of the season. Here are a few signs that suggest this couple might be a better match than what initially meets the eye.

This Other Way Couple Is Already Married

This year, The Other Way switched up the series by including a few already-married couples. One newly married couple to appear was Meitalia and James Solis. They're a young couple struggling to make money in Indonesia and fulfill Meitalia's family's desires. Josh and Lily are also newlyweds who joined the series this season. They're having financial issues since Lily revamped their house and Josh can't work in China. Unfortunately, those couples are certainly not on the same wavelength as Sean and Joanne. Initially, though, their marriage wasn't the green flag it turned into. Being married itself isn't a concern. However, the couple kept their marriage a secret from their families for the entire duration of their relationship.

As far as their children and extended family were concerned, Sean and Joanne were only dating. However, after seeing them on screen together, their marriage might actually be more of a benefit. While starting the relationship off with a lie is never good, the duo obviously care about each other enough to get married, even though they're living apart. Additionally, being in a long-distance marriage isn't easy. Many of the other 90 Day Fiancé stars don't even make it to the altar. But Sean and Joanne have the upper hand here. While other stars are trying to figure out if their relationship can stand the test of time and marriage. Meanwhile, Sean and Joanne know their relationship can thrive.

Sean and Joanne From 'The Other Way' Are Both Single Parents

Another potential green flag for this couple is that they are both single parents. Having qualities in common is a great way to build an authentic connection. Between their shared love for the spiritually unknown and their kids, the duo has already built a solid foundation for their relationship to thrive. In the past, stars being too busy or having prior engagements caused fights in long-distance relationships. Insecurities would often get in the way and stars, like Jasmine Pineda or Mary Demasuay, wanted their partners to be on video chat at all their free time. However, since Sean and Joanne are both single parents, they understand that the other has obligations. This also means they probably understand the importance of personal space, and they would be less likely to throw a fit if they feel neglected.

To take this a step further, both of them seem equally intent on making sure their kids are comfortable with the situation and that they still come first. Joanne wants her sons' honest opinions about Sean. She even claimed she would be willing to end the relationship if she didn't have her sons' approval. Meanwhile, Sean has been easing the introduction between his daughter and Joanne. Joanne has met his daughter, but Sean only introduced her as a "friend." They both value and prioritize their kids and families. Sean is the primary caregiver of his daughter, which is why he'd prefer Joanne to move to Ireland. Additionally, once Joanne's boys are on board with their marriage, she plans to split her time between New York and Ireland. Overall, they clearly have common values, which will help them understand each other and connect better.

Sean and Joanne Have Normal Problems

Perhaps the biggest indication that Sean and Joanne will be the most successful couple is that they seem like a “normal” married couple with limited drama. In a series full of Jasmines and Angela Deems, it's nice to see a calmer couple who seem to have genuine feelings for each other. As mentioned before, the biggest red flag for the couple had been their secret marriage. Getting married when they did also make little sense because they wanted their children's blessing. If they don't get their blessing, then they will be headed for divorce. However, the concern might not be as big of a deal as previously thought after seeing the couple interact.

The couple also plans to tell everyone the truth about their marriage on this trip as well. So, while being dishonest could cause more issues in a relationship, the couple seems like they've navigated those hurdles pretty well over the last two years and are working on improving their situation even more. Chances are, if the couple were going to have issues in their marriage, more red flags would've appeared by now. Not to mention, the couple doesn't have any other common issues most 90 Day Fiance couples have. They haven't fought over jealousy issues or if one is scamming the other. As of right now, the couple seems to have a genuine love story and connection.

Overall, compared to the other stars in the franchise, this couple initially seems the most boring. Maybe their boringness contributed to their late appearance in the season. Nine episodes in and the couple are just now beginning to share more of their journey. Meanwhile, James and Meitalia had already made it to Indonesia, and she had to beg for her mother's forgiveness. Not to mention, The Other Way couple still haven't told Meitalia's family the truth about James' lack of interest in having children. Similarly, Josh is already in China. He was surprised that he didn't have anxiety at the airport, but he was concerned about how frequently Lily would mention money. Statler Riley is in the van and ready to travel the world with Dempsey Wilkinson, despite her lack of enthusiasm at the airport. Meanwhile, Sean and Joanne were beaming with excitement and couldn't wait to introduce their families to one another. In the end, sometimes boring also means more authenticity, which is exactly what the 90 Day Fiancé franchise needs right now.

