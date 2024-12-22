90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple, Tata and James, are letting fans into their relationship more than ever on the tell-all episodes, which are currently airing on TLC. Drama with Tata’s sister Angel has been brought up again, but this time she may become a full-time problem in their life, as she’s gearing up to move to the U.S. Fans were surprised to see Tata in the U.S. for the reunion, considering she was so adamant to stay in Indonesia. But she confessed that she agreed to come back if James agreed to sponsor her sister’s visa and allow her to live with them for an extended period. This isn’t only a big financial commitment, but it’ll completely upend the couple’s lives given the history between James and Angel, who vocally dislikes her brother-in-law. She’s even admitted to spreading lies about the couple to try and break them up.

It's shocking that Tata is so demanding that her sister has come to live with them, when she’s claimed to want to save their marriage. This will undoubtedly affect their relationship, given that Angel said she’s still not willing to get to know James, a sure-fire sign the drama will continue. But viewers shouldn’t be shocked. There have been hints along the way foreshadowing that Tata was capable of doing something like this. The fact that Tata is willing to give her sister the opportunity to meddle again is a sign of a bigger issue – one that could end their marriage for good.

Tata Has a History Of Choosing Herself Over James

Close

Once again, Tata is prioritizing herself over James by completely disregarding his feelings in the matter. She pretty much gave him an ultimatum – that she’d only return to the U.S. if her sister can follow suit. Tata has been vocal about how homesick she became living in America. Bringing her sister abroad is a way for her to have part of her family close while living with James. While the reasoning makes sense, the fact Tata and James aren’t making it as a joint decision is the problem. She forced him into a corner by making him choose, and she was likely confident, knowing he’d want to have her back in the U.S. at all costs. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Tata has done something like this before. She was the one who pressured him to move to Indonesia, even though they were in a bad financial position and had no job prospects in her native country. James agreed, leading to their casting on the show. But viewers saw him struggle not only to adapt to the culture and living with her parents, but also the limited job opportunities, so their money woes worsened. It made sense financially when he decided to return to the U.S. But Tata made a surprising decision to stay behind, even if it meant potentially sacrificing her marriage.

Deciding to move abroad is a difficult decision, so no one can blame Tata for feeling a type of way about relocating to the U.S. and wanting to remain home upon her return. But she’s clearly not homesick enough to stay in Indonesia, since she’s back in the U.S. but only on her terms, which makes it questionable how long this stint in America will last, since her marriage surely can't be in a better position.

The Future Of James and Tata’s Marriage Looks Bleak

Image via TLC

Bringing her sister over may make America livable for Tata, but it'll be unlivable for James. While it could be the solution to saving her marriage, it could also be what ends it, given Angel's disdain for James. It’s hard to believe the trio will be able to live peacefully if Angel does come, yet James has admitted to already beginning the paperwork.

Even if this doesn’t break the camel’s back, it sets a precedent. Tata seems to prioritize her feelings at the expense of her husband, and at times, even what seems to be in their best interest as a couple. She’s willing to sacrifice her husband’s mental health and the well-being of their marriage just to have a family member close by. She’s been accused by viewers of being manipulative, but perhaps she’s just immature, given her young age. James is no saint either, given that he hid the fact he doesn’t want kids from Tata, which understandably made her upset. But not enough to leave the marriage, since she's moved back to the U.S. despite James’ admission.

James may be willing to put up with Angel to keep Tata happy (though kids is where he draws the line), but if history continues to repeat itself, Tata’s behavior will weigh heavily on their relationship and not for the better. It doesn't look hopeful for the conflicted couple. Fans will just have to tune into the remaining tell-all episodes (and the couple’s social media accounts) to stay updated on where they stand… and whether Angel made it to the U.S. or not. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Release Date June 3, 2019 Seasons 6

Watch on Max