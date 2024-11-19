Arguably the best moment of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is here. The season is coming to an end and the Tell All is right around the corner. As usual, the series ended with many unanswered questions, and I'm certainly looking forward to hearing an update on the 90 Day Fiancé couples and how they've fared since filming ended. Many of the couples' segments ended on a vague note.

Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven are officially engaged, but he hasn't told her the truth about not wanting to move to America. Josh McGuffey and Lily Huang are married officially in China, but they're still having intimacy and financial issues. Even the tamest couple, Sean and Joanne, have hurdles to overcome as their families aren't happy about their secret marriage. However, I think a few questions are a little more important and need to be addressed in Season 6 Tell All.

Did 'The Other Way's Josh and Lily Really Not Have Enough Money?

Something about this part of their storyline didn't make any sense to me. I understand Lily spent a lot of money with the renovations, but she's also a smart businesswoman. If she knew the wedding was planned and needed to be paid, I find It hard to believe that she wasn't planning efficiently. Her story in her confessionals also changed from that she didn't “have the money” to how she wanted to “test Josh,” which seemed to imply that she did have the money, but she wanted to see if her husband could step up. Then Josh's part of the issue didn't make much sense either.

He claimed to have the money, but there was something fishy about the way he stressed how poorly he would feel if the “wedding couldn't happen.” it seemed like he was trying to cushion the blow without being blunt and honest about the truth. In fact, I thought Josh brought his brother solely as a backup plan, and he was going to ask his brother for financial help. In the end, Lily did end up paying for the rest of the wedding, which added to even more of my confusion because how could she take out a loan so quickly? Hopefully, the Tell All host, Shaun Robinson, will be able to get to the bottom of their issues.

What Was '90 Day Fiancé's Ingi's Thought Process?

Another major concern I have is about Corona Blakey and Ingi. Some parts of their storyline also didn't make sense, and I'm beginning to wonder if Corona ever intended to stay in Iceland. From the beginning of their segment, Corona's plans were to move to Iceland, get married, and start a family. She was willing to put off her schooling that she worked so hard for to be with Ingi. Not only was Ingi not aware of these plans, but he also had no intentions of ever getting married, which completely baffles me.

I understand that maybe the Icelandic visa may not require them to get married as the K-1 visa does, but why would Ingi let Corona move across the globe if he didn't intend to get married? Also, if he truly never felt strongly about marriage, why didn't he discuss this beforehand, so Corona could adjust her expectations? However, with that being said, Corona never officially gave up her placement for schooling, which makes me believe maybe they never intended to live together and maybe this was made up for an interesting storyline instead.

In the end, there are tons more questions to be answered. Truthfully, I want to know if Sean and Joanne are truly married, as rumors about Ireland's marriage visa suggest that it's more difficult than they claimed. I also want to know if Dempsey Wilkinson and Statler Riley ironed out the kinks in their relationship or did they really part ways. Unfortunately, though, the Tell All had a limited number of segments, which means all these questions might not be answered. But I'm hoping that Shaun will continue the excellent job in the previous years and get to the bottom of these issues so viewers have some closure. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

