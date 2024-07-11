The Big Picture 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 showcases new couples in new countries for heightened drama and entertainment.

The role reversal in the show prompts genuine connections, focusing on Americans traveling abroad with the love of their lives.

Season 6 kicked off with an explosive-filled episode, testing couples like James and Meitalia as they adapt to new cultures and face relationship challenges.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 just began, and it might turn out to be the best season yet. The Other Way is one of the top spin-offs of the franchise. Compared to its 90 Day Fiancé predecessors, the series has much more to offer. The first and most interesting attribute of the show is the unique role reversal in which Americans travel and live abroad with the love of their lives. This role reversal often prompts more genuine connections in the series, because couples are not as focused on the potential for scammers. As a result, for the past five seasons, The Other Way has produced some of the most memorable costars and couples, including fan favorites Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, and Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre. At the same time, since this series is focused on Americans traveling abroad, viewers learn more about countries like Ethiopia or India and their cultures.

They also enjoyed watching as Americans experienced the cultural hot seat and had to impress their in-laws. But most of all, this series ensured there were heaps of drama to keep fans entertained. For example, in Season 5, warm-blooded, Texas native Statler Riley had to adjust to her girlfriend's frigid trailer in the UK. Their relationship foundation only cracked once Statler's obsession with sex continued to rear its ugly head. There was also Shekinah Garner and 90 Day Fiancé franchise villain, Sarper Güven. Sarper is known for having over 2500 partners, while Shekinah is known for being the fool who believed her frisky boyfriend could change. Nonetheless, Season 6 has just started and, with its promise of new couples in new countries faced with new drama expected to unfold, this season appears to have a lot of potential to surpass the previous seasons.

New Season Showcases Four New Couples

The Other Way is a renowned spin-off for a variety of reasons, and one reason is that the show features more new couples than returning ones. While 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and 90 Day: The Single Life is known for recasting tumultuous stars like Big Ed Brown or Natalie Mordovtseva, The Other Way often promotes fresh faces, which is still the case for Season 6. In this new season, the series welcomed back two returning couples from the last season: Statler and Dempsey Wilkinson, and Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven. However, four new couples also joined Season 6 of the series. One new couple to appear this season was James and Meitalia Solis. They were a married couple who lived in Maine but planned to move abroad because of Josh's wife's illness.

Another new couple who joined The Other Way Season 6 were Joanne and Sean. This couple was already secretly married and Joanne had plans to move in with him in his home country. Corona and Ingi were another fresh duo to appear this season. Like Joanne and Sean, this couple shared their story as Corona planned to move in with her partner halfway across the world. The last new couple in the series were Josh and Lily. This unlikely duo met through a language-learning app. New couples are highly anticipated because future content can never be truly anticipated or predicted. With four new couples appearing, viewers can be in for an emotionally turbulent rollercoaster, with rails flying every which way.

The Other Way Highlights New Countries

Along with new couples, come new countries. One of the best parts of The Other Way is the role reversal. In the 90 Day Fiancé OG series, or even some of the spin-offs like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, most of the storylines take place in America. This can lead to repetitive content and scenery. However, The Other Way spices it up as this spin-off focuses on Americans who travel to a different country instead. The Other Way Season 6 will highlight countries not shown in the series before. In previous seasons, the show highlighted countries like India, which is where Jenny and Sumit live, or Turkey, where Shekinah and Sarper film their relationship.

Other common countries to appear in the franchise are South Africa, Colombia, and India. This year fans will experience three new countries not featured before. One country to appear this season will be Iceland, which will be showcased when 30-year-old Corona flies to see her 38-year-old boyfriend Ingi. The next country to be featured will be Indonesia. Although several cast members were from Indonesia, the series didn't film content there. Therefore, fans will be in for a treat when James and Meitalia travel to Indonesia together to help her with her undiagnosed illness. On the other hand, Joanne and Sean will showcase their relationship in Ireland. Meanwhile, the other country to be featured is China, which has been included in the 90 Day Fiancé series but not as much as other countries.

Season 6 Produces Lots of Drama

The series may only be a few episodes in, but the show has certainly been off to an explosive start. The turmoil the trailer has hinted at is also sure to keep the entertainment level at an all-time high. To begin, all of Corona's friends and family were skeptical of her move to Iceland. They probably wouldn't have been so baffled if she wasn't throwing away years of preparation for midwifery schools to shack up with her inexperienced boyfriend. By the looks of it, James and Meitalia's marriage was tested as the 90 Day Fiancé couple adapted to her culture. Unfortunately, this would lead to a tense and awkward moment where she had to kiss her mother's feet as she begged for forgiveness. This left James looking baffled and confused as his wife cried on the floor.

Josh and Lily would also face their own share of drama. They might even get divorced, as Lily's daughter would tell her all about Josh's infidelity. On top of that, Joanne's family was not enthusiastic about her move to Ireland, and they still didn't know the truth about her marriage to Sean. While the new couples are certainly bringing the heat, that's also not including the drama of the two returning couples. Dempsey and Statler's relationship would face the ultimate test as the 90 Day Fiancé couple traveled via van across Europe. Their relationship was Rocky at the end of last season, and their communication still appears to be lacking. Meanwhile, Shekinah returned to Turkey to spend time with Sarper. He would spend their time together designing her new nose while she attempted to figure out if Sarper had been cheating while she was back in America.

Overall, The Other Way Season 6 appears to have a lot in store for fans. In the past, the series has received scrutiny and backlash from repetitive storylines and couples. With the reappearance of franchise villains like Big Ed or Jasmine Pineda, it's nice to have a break from the usual tumultuous temper tantrums. On the other hand, while Shekinah and Sarper can be a little over the top, there's no denying how entertaining and unique their storyline can be. The rumors surrounding Dempsey and Statler's demise also add more anticipation to their storyline. However, learning about new countries and their cultures is always a plus in the franchise. It seems this season, The Other Way, will do its best to combine drama and cultural knowledge for the best season to come.

All seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way are available to stream on Max.

