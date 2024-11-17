90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven are officially engaged. As Sarper likes to say, the Turkish culture is full of traditions and the engagement party didn't disappoint. In the most recent episode, we looked closely into some of these traditions, which I think is a quality the 90 Day Fiancé franchise should include more of. This season, Saprer has made some major changes.

The playboy I came to know the previous season seems to finally be taking his relationship with Sehkinah seriously. So seriously that the 90 Day Fiancé star concocted an elaborate engagement, followed by a traditional Turkish engagement party. Some traditions were silly, like seeing if Sarper could control his facial reactions while drinking salty coffee. However, I thought it was valuable for the couple and the franchise.

Learning More About the Culture in '90 Day Fiancé' Was Enjoyable

Image from TLC

I adored the engagement party scene because I enjoyed learning more about Sarper's culture. One aspect I always found interesting about the 90 Day Fiancé franchise from the beginning, was its international aspect. As much as I enjoy drama and reality TV toxicity, I was equally interested in learning more about the cultures. I find it fascinating how different cultures can be, even though we all live on the same planet. To take this a step further, I also enjoy watching the American counterparts learn more and integrate different traditions into their lives.

This seemed to be the original purpose of the franchise, but somewhere along the lines, the talks about K-1 visas and traditional values got overshadowed by toxic jealousy and low blows. However, this scene between Sarper and Shekinah had remnants of the franchises' earlier days. It was nice to see the focus be taken off of their turmoil and instead, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise showcased their blossoming love and growth as they learn how to compromise and work better together.

The '90 Day Fiancé's Couple's Traditions Were Adorable and Could Help Others

Close

Another reason I really enjoyed the engagement scene was because the traditions were adorable and even a little silly. This, in part, ties into the first point. After weeks and weeks of turmoil and arguments, this scene was a fresh change of pace. However, watching the couple perform these silly traditions showed me that other cultural practices could possibly come in handy. While some might seem flat-out foolish, they could be a gentle way to break the ice and help couples determine how compatible they are.

For example, one tradition was for The Other Way star to pour as much salt as she wanted into Sarper's coffee. The catch was that Sarper couldn't make any faces and needed to drink the whole cup. Unfortunately, he failed big time as Shekinah put all the salt in the coffee, but it was so adorable to watch the family sit together and eye Sarper as he struggled to maintain a straight face. To some, drinking salty coffee might seem silly, but perhaps these tests can help couples all around gauge where they could use improvements.

Overall, watching this scene was a reminder of why I fell in love with the franchise. I love to learn, so I love a show that can bring me a good balance between entertainment and drama. Over the years, the focus has switched tremendously and not as many cultures and traditions are highlighted. So these scenes and learning more about Sarper's traditions was a lovely addition to their storyline and a great way to get to know the couple more. I only wish we had more 90 Day Fiancé scenes like this to help us fall more in love with the couples instead of being repelled. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Release Date June 3, 2019 Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Story By Jenny Slatten, Sumit Singh, Ariela Weinberg, Deavan Clegg. Writers Matt Sharp Network TLC Streaming Service(s) TLC GO Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Matt Sharp Expand

Watch on Max