The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven are on the edge of breaking up, but the duo might be better off apart. This is Shekinah and Sarper’s second appearance on the franchise and their relationship already seems to be falling apart. Before appearing in Season 5, the couple met on a dating app. The pair were instantly smitten and made plans for the Los Angeles-based esthetician to move to Turkey. However, upon arriving, Shekinah and Sarper would realize they had a lot of red flags. Sarper bragged about sleeping with over 2,500 women, which made Shekinah refuse to sleep on his 10-year-old lumpy mattress.

They both had insecurity issues regarding the opposite sex, so Shekinah didn't want him taking on female clients. Plus, Sarper could be controlling and selfish. Despite the red flags and a slight change in plans, the pair are still together. However, their time in Season 6 is filled with new problems. The day began beautifully, with the pair celebrating their joint birth “moment,” but ended in a fight over a vanity. Shekinah spent the night away from Sarper to process and is considering giving him another chance if he can prove he's serious about changing. Although the couple obviously care for each other, their segment has been filled with endless turmoil, which suggests the duo might be better off apart.

'The Other Way' Star Sarper Güven Doesn't Like Shekinah Garner Speaking Up for Herself

A new problem that's been arising between the two occurs when Shekinah uses her voice to speak up. In the past, Shekinah let Sarper act and do what he wanted. Occasionally she would speak up, like about how she wanted him to get rid of his escapade souvenirs and his book full of his sexual conquests. She also spoke about how she would've liked Sarper to clean up and get her vanity before her arrival. More often than not, though, she avoided confrontation and simply chalked up his red flags to his personality. However, as Shekinah spends more time with Sarper, she's beginning to realize that some things are just “not right.” Although she loves Sarper, she's realizing the relationship isn't healthy and is speaking up for more of her desires.

Sarper wasn't happy about Shekinah's newfound freedom. He claimed she “used to listen to him” and wanted to know “what changed.” In her confessional, she revealed that nothing changed other than realizing she was worthy of more and was entitled to speak up when Sarper was in the wrong. As a couple, it's crucial to maintain autonomy. It's also important to stay true to oneself and to not waver from important values and beliefs. Relationships are built on mutual respect and while everyone might not see eye to eye, it's still important to respect each other's point of view. However, it seems like Sarper wants Shekinah to always follow his lead and not question his decisions. In the end, that will likely lead to resentment and regret as Shekinah is forced to give up parts of herself to make Sarper happy.

Sarper Güven Separated Shekinah Garner From Her Family

While getting into a relationship, it's quite common for couples to distance themselves from their families. When Colt Johnson finally settled down with Vanessa Guerra, he moved out and established boundaries with his mother, Debbie Johnson. The same goes for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise; once they were finally settled in America with a steady job, the pair moved out of Emily's parents' house. However, there's a major difference between a couple moving out and establishing boundaries versus having a fall-out with their family. Prior to her relationship with Sarper, Shekinah had a close relationship with her sister, Shariyah. She was hoping for her sister's approval, but Sarper didn't make the best first impression.

In fact, he made the dinner gathering worse by saying Shekinah's sister was pretty but was "speaking too much," ultimately driving a bigger wedge between the sisters. Now the sisters don't talk, and Shekinah believes Shariyah is informing their family about their relationship. Unfortunately, most of her other friends and family don't support the relationship either, so the support Shekinah once had outside the relationship is now limited. Having connections and support outside a relationship is crucial. It's not healthy for Shekinah and Sarper to rely solely on each other, and separating a partner from their family is a huge red flag, as it often hints at a more controlling or abusive relationship. Family is important and if the pair were to break up, Shekinah could reconnect with her sister and extended family.

Sharper Güven and Shekinah Garner’s Arguments Have Escalated To Be Physical

Bickering and arguments are expected with any couple. Even franchise favorites like Loren and Alexei Brovarnik or Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky find themselves arguing from time to time. No couple will see eye to eye on how to solve a problem each time. However, how a couple communicates and compromises is crucial. How well a couple can bounce back and move forward with a plan can tell a lot about how successful they'll be. In their first appearance, Shekinah and Sarper had a few disagreements, especially over Sarper's collection of women's knick-knacks from his escapades or how he trains women at the gym. Although their fights were a little silly and chaotic, the couple overcame those issues and worked toward a compromise that worked for them.

Unfortunately, though, their arguments have escalated in Season 6. After their birthday celebration, Sarper wanted to finally get Shekinah the vanity she desired. Shekinah declined since she didn't see one she liked, which caused Sarper to spiral. He snatched the phone out of her hand and ripped out a fistful of her hair extensions along with it. Luckily, Shekinah left that night before the situation escalated more, but Sarper's aggressiveness is a major red flag. Even if ripping the hair extension out was an accident, Sarper shouldn't have snatched anything from Shekinah and should've controlled his reactions better; it's never okay to become physical with your partner.

Despite these issues, Shekinah is prepared to stay with Sarper for the long haul. After their blowup about the vanity, Shekinah laid down some boundaries. She wouldn't stay with Sarper if he didn't make big changes and quickly. Watching Shekinah blossom and find her voice again is a huge win for the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and a 180 degree turn for their relationship. Viewers didn't like franchise villain Sarper and his antics. His actions also caused Shekinah to shut down and close up. As a result, Shekinah sticking to her boundaries shows she is growing and getting more comfortable expressing her thoughts and feelings.

In truth, this is a benefit for Shekinah but probably a drawback for their relationship. Since Sarper struggles with self-esteem and control issues, he often spirals when he doesn't get what he wants. If Shekinah continues to speak up and stand up for herself, her actions might cause Sarper to spiral more, eventually leading to the demise of their relationship. Ultimately, together, the couple brings out each other's most toxic qualities. While Shekinah might be empathetic and tender enough to help Sarper improve his attitude, it's not her job. It's more likely their relationship will continue down this destructive path and cause more damage. However, ending their relationship now would give Shekinah a chance to keep cultivating her voice and heal from the relationship.

