Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life' delivered its fair share of cringe-worthy moments, but none quite matched the intensity of the Tell-All episodes, which unfolded over five parts and concluded on April 15. The popular TLC series has a reputation for serving up shock value scenes, leaving fans both fascinated but often times also feeling uncomfortable.

It's no surprise that viewers of reality television are accustomed to witnessing cast members engage in heated arguments, name-calling, and airing their personal grievances for all to see. However, the recent season of 'The Single Life' has prompted many to question where the line should be drawn. Does the pursuit of ratings justify the humiliation of cast members? For many fans, that line was unquestionably crossed during the latest season. Let's take a look at the top five most cringiest moments.

Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Younquist

During this season, Natalie Mordovtseva made attempts to reconcile with Mike Younquist if only just to have a child together. Alas, Mike firmly declined. The embarrassing scene was screened during the tell-all. Josh Weinstein, Natalie’s on and off again boyfriend, watched it in disbelief. Mike commented on Natalie’s unusual request by saying: “I was just shocked because we're absolutely not together. Why am I going to donate my sperm…..?”

The worse for Natalie however came when Debbie Johnson presented her with Mike's divorce papers. Mike isn’t a current cast member. He and Natalie have been separated for a while. He could have served her with the papers before or after the show, but the producers probably thought it was going to be a great idea to do it as the cameras were rolling. They could have left it at that, but host Shaun Robinson, then inquired Mike about his current relationship status. Mike revealed that he had indeed moved on and has a new girlfriend, Sara. This revelation visibly shook Natalie, who started tearing up.

When asked if he was "very serious" about his current relationship, Mike said yes, stating that he and Sara had been together for over a year and emphasized how valued and loved he feels. If this wasn’t enough, Shaun proceeded to ask if this relationship would involve a baby in the future, to which Mike said that it might very well be. It was difficult not to feel sorry for Natalie, who began crying, seeing how her dreams of a husband and baby had slipped away. She was completely shuttered.

Tyrary Mollett

Tyray is known as the one who was catfished on the show. The 35-year-old revelation about his four-year online relationship was a harsh one. He discovered that the person he thought was a woman named Carmella was actually a man named Christian behind the screen.

In season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: Single Life, Tyray tried to find new love. Everyone in the cast seems to like Tyray, he is quiet, shy and pleasant. It was not a secret that he was a virgin, but Tim Malcolm decided to ask him if he was still one.

Tyray was clearly uncomfortable to be on the spot like this, but admitted he still is. This information was too personal, but it feels like nothing is off the table on this show. Shaun Robinson then decided to surprise him and brought out a woman he met during a vacation in New Orleans. When Shannon joined the cast on stage, she admitted she’d be happy to go out with Tyray. This, however, didn’t satisfy the host, who offered Shannon the opportunity to be Tyray's first kiss. "Why not right now?" Chantel then asked. This didn’t feel natural and authentic, but still Tyray, ever the people pleaser, agreed. After preparing some Chapstick, Tyray and Shannon shared a short kiss, met with cheers from the cast. Debbie Johnson said, "I'm so proud of Tyray, and you two look great together."

Tim Malcolm

Tim Malcolm has faced speculation about his sexuality throughout his time on '90 Day Fiancé', with his relationships appearing to stall. However, publicly outing someone on national television is unacceptable, especially when he himself denies it. Luisa, his “love interest” during season 4, disclosed that despite inviting Tim over multiple times, he always cited various excuses for not being able to meet, leading her to question his sexual orientation. This accusation echoed Tim's past relationship with Jeniffer Tarazona, who also raised similar concerns. Luisa then proceeded to say that all her friends also told her that Tim must be gay.

However, Tim has consistently denied the rumors. He maintained that he prefers to take relationships slowly. When questioned about his lack of physical intimacy on the show, Tim expressed frustration, questioning why it mattered to others. Luisa defended the inquiries as "normal," suggesting that physical affection is a natural aspect of attraction. Despite reminders of their past interactions, Tim remains adamant about his approach to relationships, while cast member Jamal characterizes their dynamic as "weird."

Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies

Veronica Rodrigues and Jamal Menzies had already ended their relationship before the tell-all filming, yet Veronica's lingering feelings for him were evident during the tell-all. She arranged to meet with Jamal after the filming and was quite flirtatious. However, during a break, Jamal and Luisa inadvertently left their microphones on, discussing their previous night together. It was clear that they had more than a platonic relationship. Though Veronica was unaware of this at the time of filming, the revelation likely came to light when she watched the tell-all later. This is embarrassing for all involved, Veronica, Jamal and Luisa and a good reminder to always take off the mic when you finish shooting.

Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovsteva

Natalie was constantly humiliated during the shooting of the Tell-all. No wonder she kept crying. Castmates accused her of only being in the relationship for financial gain, asserting that Josh Weinstein had no intentions of marrying her. After three years of an on-again and off-again relationship, he still didn't introduce her to his daughter. Josh, though, seems like a genuinely good guy who is trying to help Natalie but doesn't seem like he is interested in taking it any further. Josh defended his stance, citing Natalie's jealousy and emotional outbursts as reasons for not introducing her to his daughter.

That’s when Chantel Everett suggested that he was acting more like a sugar daddy than a partner. Veronica chimed in and said: "He gives you money, and you have sex, and you have nothing else. You don't get to go to the house. You don't get to meet the kids. You just give the sex and get the dollars." Natalie was clearly very insulted by referring to her as Josh's sugar baby, but her cast members were completely oblivious to the pain they caused her. This was also quite embarrassing for Josh, who genuinely tried to help Natalie after she moved to Los Angeles.

At times, it appears cast members are pushed to expose and humiliate each other for the sake of ratings. It's easy to forget that cast members are real people with families, careers, and reputations to uphold. Baseless accusations on reality TV can tarnish their image and impact their personal lives. Ultimately, the decision to participate in a TV show like 90 Day Fiancé comes down to individual cast members. They must weigh the benefits of exposure against the potential harm to their reputation and well-being. Previous seasons of 90-Day Fiancé: The Single Life is available to stream on Discovery+. Watch on Discovery+