90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Tigerlily Taylor recently opened up about what prevented her partner, Adnan Abdelfattah from visiting her in the U.S. before their wedding in September 2023. Taylor and Abdelfattah, who connected through social media, quickly fell for each other and got married just four months into their relationship. The reality television couple bonded intensely, with Taylor describing 22-year-old Abdelfattah as her perfect partner. However, Abdelfattah’s visa situation and his expectations of Taylor are now raising some questions.

Recently, a fan asked Taylor a question on Instagram about why her husband couldn’t visit the U.S. Taylor responded that, as a Jordanian, Abdelfattah needs a visa to come to the country. “Tourist visas are really hard to get,” she added. The process often involves waiting over a year just to get an interview, and even then, many applications get denied. She also explained that the processing times for spousal visas can also vary. This is why she decided to visit him in Jordan instead of waiting for his visit to the U.S.

Despite their intense connection, Taylor’s relationship history suggests she may be prone to falling for controlling partners. Previously married to a man who wanted her to do as he said all the time, and later to a CEO who monitored her actions closely, Taylor’s relationships have included significant red flags. Her second marriage left her in a nearly four-year-long divorce battle, where she ultimately gained shared custody of her two sons. After a decade of difficult relationships, she found hope in her relationship with Abdelfattah.

Was Taylor Rushed Into Marriage by Abdelfattah’s Visa Limitations?

The couple’s relationship has been criticized for Abdelfattah’s hypocrisy. His approach to the relationship with Taylor has raised questions about his intentions, especially surrounding his visa issues. Once it became clear that Abdelfattah couldn’t come to the U.S., he rushed Taylor into marrying him in Jordan. Despite recognizing the double standards, she found it hard to stay upset with him.

As a practicing Muslim, Abdelfattah holds traditional beliefs and expects Taylor to adopt certain lifestyle changes, such as dressing modestly and avoiding male friendships. However, Abdelfattah appears to follow a different set of rules for himself as he has no problem hanging around his female friends and wearing unbuttoned shirts. Fans of the show have been quick to notice these details. What’s worse is that Taylor was unaware of these cultural rules before their marriage.

As seen in an exclusive clip of the shared show by PEOPLE, Abdelfattah got upset at his wife after she visited her chiropractor. The clip shows Taylor’s frustration as Abdelfattah asks her to switch to female doctors only. “I trust this man with my health, so I shouldn't have to argue whether or not I can see him,” she is heard saying. In the clip, the reality star expresses that they could have talked about these things before getting married. Because it’s evident that she and Abdelfattah are on two completely different pages. Taylor confesses that while she loves Abdelfattah, they have a lot to work out together.

