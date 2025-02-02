90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Vanja quickly won fans with her bubbly personality and obsession with the color pink. But she hasn't been as lucky in love, as viewers saw her go through not one but two failed romances on her trip to Croatia. Vanja originally went abroad to meet Bozo after talking online for months. But he friend-zoned her only days after she landed, leading to accusations at the tell-all that Bozo had a girlfriend. Vanja chose to make the most of her trip by getting on a dating app, where she connected with Josko. The two had a whirlwind fling in which the single foster dad love-bombed Vanja and got her to break her celibacy.

Vanja's story ended on a high note, as viewers were left believing she'd found a good one in Josko. But he showed a very different side of himself in the tell-all. Now broken up, Josko made a series of unnecessary comments about their intimate life, accusing Vanja of being boring in bed. Even more shocking, however, was Vanja's admission that Josko filmed an intimate video of them without her knowledge. He didn't deny his actions, and though he offered Vanja an apology, it did little to save his character. Josko joins Vanja's growing list of men who've not only disappointed her but treated her horribly. With such a sweet, genuine persona, it's hard to understand why Vanja has had such unfortunate experiences. But it may be something deeper than just bad luck.

Vanja Has A History Of Choosing Bad Men