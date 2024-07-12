The Big Picture 90 Day Fiancé has multiple spin-offs, some successful at exploring K-1 visas, while others exploit toxic stars.

Out of all the reality shows, 90 Day Fiancé is known for having the most spin-offs and maximizing its cast to their full potential. What started as an innocent reality show focused on international love has blossomed into a multimillion dollar franchise exploited for views and ratings. Throughout its existence, 90 Day Fiancé has spawned more than 20 spin-offs, each with a slightly different twist. Some 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs were amazing, helping viewers understand more about the K-1 visa and the storylines behind their favorite cast members. Other spin-offs, however, were not as thrilling or entertaining. In fact, some series choose to cash in on a co-star's misfortune more than others. For example, 90 Days: Bares All started as an interesting concept in which Shaun Robinson asked cast members personal questions about their time on screen.

However, Bares All quickly earned a reputation for being cringy, over-the-top, and a means to give toxic stars more air time. Similarly, 90 Day: The Single Life is another spinoff with a poor reputation that only declines with each new season. The Single Life helped past cast members find love again if they weren't successful the first time. However, within the four seasons, the series has proven to have only one goal: to exploit the past 90 Day Fiancé cast members and their stories—no matter the cost. Since its conception, this spinoff has utilized the biggest complaints about the franchise as the pillars of this series. While The Single Life began so veteran stars could have another chance at happiness, this series has many issues, and it has proven to be one of the worst spin-offs of the franchise, if not counting any commentary or interview spin-offs like Pillow Talk or 90 Day Diaries.

The Single Life Showcases Toxic and Tumultuous Stars

Over-the-top, toxic stars can make for interesting TV segments. However, they can also be destructive and harmful to the series, as is the case for 90 Day Fiancé. A massive complaint within the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is the exploitation of toxic and even borderline abusive stars. Cast members like 90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Pineda, Big Ed Brown, and Angela Deem earned their infamous reputation through their aggressive, explosive, dramatic, and condescending behavior. Although their behavior, especially toward their partners, was inappropriate and ruinous, those stars reappeared on a regular basis. Unable to discern the difference between production-prompted scenes and genuine couple issues, the dramatic scenes could be triggering and upsetting when exploited solely for extra views and paychecks. Sadly, the casting of The Single Life revolved primarily around toxic and over-the-top stars as well.

Season 1 alone began with some of the top tumultuous names of the franchise with the messiest backstories, including Big Ed, Colt Johnson, Danielle Jbali, and Molly Hopkins. Big Ed has been criticized for trying to woo three different women in the franchise and treating them terribly. Danielle was too blind and hopelessly in love to realize Mohamed Jbali was scamming her for a visa. Molly's marriage to Luis Mendez disintegrated after he continuously violated her family's personal boundaries. Then there was Colt, who was already condescending and rude on his own, but his antics only increased with his mother, Debbie Johnson, by his side. It was clear from the first season that The Single Life was an opportunity for the series to cash in on the stars that made waves in the previous spin-offs. The following seasons followed similarly, re-inviting tumultuous stars who caused extreme responses from viewers, like 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett, Big Ed, Natalie Mordovtseva, and Colt's mom, Debbie.

The Single Life Has Repetitive Storylines and Stars

Another big complaint surrounding the franchise is the repetitive storylines and stars. Even fan favorites like Loren and Alexei Brovarnik or Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh can get repetitive. On one hand, many of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs were created to continue the story of popular couples. For example, the sole purpose of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was to showcase the married couples from the original 90 Day Fiancé series and if their relationship was strong enough to last over years. Similarly, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days highlighted couples before they apply for the K-1 visa and appear on 90 Day Fiancé. Therefore, reappearing stars and storylines are expected as those three shows walk viewers through the beginning, middle, and end of a 90 Day Fiancé relationship.

However, the main plot points of The Single Life are all repetitive. The storylines are all similar. Most of the time, the plot focused on dramatic, cringy, or toxic stars who dated on the series before, like Natalie or Big Ed. Since the now-single stars' relationships didn't work out, they were dating again. Usually, the cast members' efforts weren't well received the first time around, so they needed to reappear on the spin-off twice or even three times to find love. Considering that the franchise had well over 20 spin-offs and multiple opportunities for cast members to reappear, The Single Life seemed like an ill use of time and resources. The series is certainly more geared toward making a splash in the reality TV sector instead of promoting and facilitating healthy, happy relationships.

The Single Life Deviates the Most From the OG Series

Overall, repetitive storylines, toxic relationships, and dramatic stars are expected in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. At this point, it's like their MO and for a long time, loyal fans knew what to expect. So most of the time, the reappearance of riotous stars like Big Ed can be forgiven. However, The Single Life has more problems than repetitive stars and storylines and most of it stems from how much it deviated from the original premise. While most spin-offs attempt to maintain the traditional 90 Day Fiancé aspect of dating an international, The Single Life doesn't care. In fact, stars didn't even need to officially be on the show to appear in The Single Life. John McManus was originally a guest, supporting his brother Patrick Mendez as he was about to marry his now wife Thais Ramone, but he appeared in The Single Life Season 4.

Similarly, Debbie only ever appeared as a guest as well, supporting her son Colt as he navigated his relationships. However, she also joined the series for Seasons 2 and 3. Additionally, Veronica Rodriguez appeared in the previous series as a supporting guest to her ex, Tim Malcolm. Tyray Mollet was in the series previously, but he had been catfished, and never made it out of the country. More often than not, it seemed like The Single Life was a way for the 90 Day Fiancé franchise to exploit the outcasts of the series or anybody the production crew thought would add an interesting element to the franchise. Especially since there were no rules for casting, because to appear on The Single Life, no one was required to be a foreigner, date a foreigner, or even officially have been on the show before.

In the end, from the first season, it was clear that The Single Life had a different purpose than the rest of the franchise. Spin-offs like Happily Ever After?, Before the 90 Days, and The Other Way, showcased more genuine couples and stayed closer to the original premise. Meanwhile, right away, The Single Life chose to focus on tumultuous and toxic stars like Big Ed and design a show by combining the two biggest complaints of the franchise. The Single Life might be one of the more unique shows in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, but the series has deviated so much from the original purpose of facilitating healthy international couples, which is a highly missed attribute.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Mondays, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC, and is available to stream on Max.

