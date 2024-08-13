The Big Picture Angela and Michael have faced marital turmoil due to Angela's jealousy, Angela's controlling behavior, and Michael's mistakes.

Angela's disruptive behavior stems from suspicions of Michael's cheating, emotional affairs, and secretive group involvement.

Angela and Michael's selfish actions, lack of compromise, and mutual resentment lead to a toxic, destructive marriage dynamic.

The second part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All just finished and the marital discord between Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi appeared to be at an all-time high. Angela and Michael highlighted the majority of their seven-year relationship in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. From their first meeting in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 2, to the restoration of their marriage on 90 Day: The Last Resort, the couple's relationship received massive amounts of air time. When they first appeared in the series, they didn't seem authentic. Between their 22-year age gap and Angela's incredibly jealous personality, the two didn't seem to have much common ground. Their relationship deteriorated with each appearance, as Michael irritated his wife to no end. However, the 90 Day Fiancé couple was intent on staying together and transitioning their relationship to America. They finally accomplished their goal, but their relationship took a monumental nosedive once he arrived.

At the Tell All, their interactions were strained, and their relationship was more riotous than it ever was. They didn't spend the first night at Tell All house, which was a red flag in itself. However, when they did appear, Angela wouldn't let Michael say a single word. If Michael got too close to her or spoke to anyone else, Angela would lose her mind in a way viewers hadn't seen before. The couple have had more than their fair share of turmoil on the franchise, but something about their interaction this time around is just off. Everyone wants to know: why is Angela so mad, and why won't she let Michael speak? Well, in their seven years together, the Happily Ever After? couple has faced many hurdles they've needed to overcome. As Manuel Velez stated, some people grow tired of giving endless love but not receiving what they need in return. Here's a breakdown of Michael and Angela's issues over the last seven years and how they have contributed to their demise.

90 Day Fiancé Star Angela Always Had a Strict Personality

The first and most important thing to know about Angela is that she is a tough woman who marches to the beat of her own drum. Angela has never pretended to be someone she's not. Over the years, she's become infamously known thanks to her outrageous outbursts and condescending attitude. At the same token, Angela's jealous personality has been a major source of their turmoil as well, since the Meemaw didn't trust her lover from the moment they first met. While her behavior wasn't appropriate and fans have begged to have her removed from the franchise on numerous occasions, that's just how the Meemaw could be. She was not afraid to call out anyone, which she did time and time again on every Tell All she appeared on.

She never had an issue expressing her needs or desires, and she never had a problem telling Michael if he was falling short of her expectations. Her blunt and brash attitude has been the source of many issues throughout the years. Since she's quick to be angered, it was hard for Michael to express himself. The Happily Ever After? star often tiptoed or flat-out lied when confronted by Angela because he didn't want to make her angry. Unfortunately, communicating with Angela could be a double-edged sword, and it was hard for even her husband to know what side of his wife he might see. Therefore, Angela's unexpected behavior was somewhat anticipated, but the severity of this time around caused some concern.

Michael Ilesanmi Verbally & Emotionally Cheated

While Angela's disruptive behavior often seems over the top and excessive, maybe the Meemaw was on to something and her jealousy was warranted. In the seven years the couple had been together, Angela accused Michael of cheating endlessly. He always denied it, and they could move on, but there would come a time when Angela was right. In their Happily Ever After? Season 7 appearance, Angela receives copies of voice notes that Michael left another woman. Angela was heartbroken and ready to cancel their visa. Michael admitted the cheating was only verbal and more of an emotional affair. He never physically did anything with the woman. The Meemaw must've believed him because she continued with the visa, but the incident only fueled the internal anger Angela had. She grew more suspicious of him, tightened her reins, and was more likely to snap for no reason.

The cheating wasn't the only incident that made her suspicious of his intentions, either. In their latest Happily Ever After? appearance, Angela learned Michael was a part of a group full of other international couples. Michael claimed he was building the community so that the couples would have more support, and he could potentially accelerate their visa process through the research and knowledge he gained. Angela wasn't buying it though, especially since she stumbled on Google searches about life insurance policies and a crude joke about an older American woman looking for a Nigerian husband. In the end, Michael made many mistakes throughout their relationship that essentially wore down the pillars of their marriage. Little by little, Michael destroyed Angela's trust and even though she tried to move forward, it appeared to be a one-step-forward-two-steps-back type of situation.

Both 90 Day Fiancé Stars Were Selfish in Their Own Ways

Perhaps the biggest issue between the two was that they were selfish in their own ways and made compromises they probably truly didn't want to make. As a result, their actions led to resentment and caused both stars to become more closed off. For example, Michael wanted children. Considering their age gap, it would've been difficult for the two to conceive. Michael was willing to compromise and entertain other ideas, but Angela had different desires. She ended up spending the money on multiple plastic surgeries, even though Michael was clearly against it.

The plastic surgeries were not the only issue as, over the years, Angela put herself and her desires above Michael numerous times. On the other hand, though, Michael was guilty of acting in his own best interests as well. In his defense, it was difficult for Michael to crack Angela's tough exterior and trust that she was a safe space to confide in. This caused him to lie, avoid situations, or act selfishly to make himself happy, which only caused more turmoil in their relationship. Their marriage was a vicious cycle of toxic outbursts, accusations, and lying. They would each try to compromise on different levels, but ultimately they still did what made them happy instead of staying on track with their plans as a married couple.

In the end, Angela and Michael were always a tumultuous couple, and the odds appeared against them from the start. While the love between the two was a little more evident in their first appearances, over time, they seemed less authentic. Their seven-year relationship blew fans away because the more crazy Angela's antics became, the harder it was to understand their dynamic. At the same time, though, they're equally guilty of hurting each other and acting selfishly. Angela didn't trust Michael, and she never did, which added to her controlling behavior. Meanwhile, Michael wasn't allowed to speak up for himself, which added to his depression and loneliness. Plus, he was stuck in Nigeria for years, with a toxic wife abroad who dismissed all of his desires and refused to let him make extra money or have a social media account. Sadly, their relationship was a prime example of a couple who constantly disrespected and dismissed each other. Michael's arrival in America probably only helped the couple realize who the other truly was. Without cameras surrounding them or thousands of miles separating them, they probably discovered their partners' true colors once and for all.

