90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata is breaking her social media silence to show off her toned body. The news comes after the reality star’s recent announcement of the birth of her daughter, Masina Bee in July 2024, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Dallas Nuez. The new mommy seems to be recovering well and has evidently lost some weight after giving birth.

The recent update was shared by Nuez on his Instagram story which featured a photo of Faagata and their daughter. The photo showed Faagata smiling for the camera as she sported her signature long hairstyle and appeared fresh and youthful with no makeup on. Nuez covered the story with hear-eye emojis for his girlfriend and daughter. Since the couple usually refrain from posting too much about their lives on social media, this recent update shows that they are still going strong.

The TLC star finally seems to be in a happy relationship with Nuez after her tumultuous marriage with Asuelu Pulaa. The two got married in 2017 and became one of the most controversial couples to have ever been featured on the 90 Day Fiance franchise. During their marriage, Pulaa went to Samoa and cheated on his former wife with another woman. He then contracted an oral STD which led to Faagata finding out about his infidelity.

Kalani Faagata and Dallas Nuez Were in a Secret Relationship for a Year

After Asuelu Pulaa’s infidelity was exposed, he gave his wife a hall pass to kiss another man and make things even. However, Faagata ended up falling in love with her hall pass! She and Nuez met in November 2022 and started seeing each other in secret. Faagata slept with Nuez and soon enough, she knew that she wanted to leave her husband for him. She kept sharing cryptic photos and videos of a man with tattoos on her social media but never revealed his identity.

The reality star came clean about her relationship status on 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort Season 1, Episode 8 which premiered in October 2023. That’s when she announced that she was going to divorce Pulaa and pick Nuez. She also shared that she had been dating Nuez for a while but had to keep his identity a secret to protect him.

Nuez took to his Instagram stories in November 2023 to share that he wasn’t going to hide his relationship anymore. He added that Kalani Faagata made him extremely happy and that loved bragging about her. However, unlike Faagata’s former partner, Nuez has absolutely no interest in becoming a reality TV star himself. Soon after Nuez’s Q&A session, Faagata also made things Instagram official in December 2023 during a family vacation.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is currently airing every Sunday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 6, 2017 Cast Angela Deem , Gino Palazzolo , Karine Martins , Stephanie Matto , Lisa Hamme , Paul Staehle , Jesse Meester , Hamza Moknii , Mike Berk , Tom Brooks , Darcey Silver , Usuman Umar , Avery Warner , Michael Ilesanmi , Ed Brown , Jasmine Pineda , Ximena Morales , Memphis Smith Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Expand

Watch on TLC GO