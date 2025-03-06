I've noticed a major shift in 90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven's relationship, but I'm not convinced their new dynamic is any healthier. When Shekinah and Sarper first joined the series on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, no one on her side of the family was supportive, and most fans, like myself, didn't understand what she saw in the Turkish man. From sleeping with over 2000 people to keeping knick-knacks of his conquests, Sarper certainly made a mark for himself on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

He also had a controlling attitude, employed double standards, and would often shut Shekinah down when discussing important matters. However, Shekinah made it known that she wouldn't tolerate Sarper's behavior much longer. He needed to make some big changes quickly. Sarper actually took her seriously and became more mindful of how his actions affected others. Yet, I think this shift in their dynamic appears to be equally toxic.

'The Other Way's Shekinah Is More In Control Now