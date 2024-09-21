90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Statler Riley has revealed that she has called it quits with Dempsey Wilkinson after the recent cheating allegations against her. The reality star is also rumored to have taken advantage of Statler by making her bear all their lifestyle finances. However, there might be more behind the couple’s split-up. Statler Riley also shared that she isn’t part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise anymore and wasn’t there for the season’s Tell-All Episode either.

One of the major red flags for Statler was Dempsey Wilkinson’s inability to make her feel safe in the relationship. She took to her Instagram story to express: “Safe people and partners do exist.” She urged her fans and followers to never “settle for anybody who isn’t willing to learn how to make you feel safe.” The 90 Day Fiance star added that it was a lesson she had to learn, which implies that the shade is directed toward her ex-girlfriend.

33-year-old Statler Riley from Irving, Texas, met Dempsey Wilkinson on a dating app, and everything changed for the 90 Day Fiance star. She was even willing to move to the U.K. to be with her former girlfriend, even though she never mentioned it to her girlfriend at the time. Ultimately, though, Statler realized that the relationship just wasn’t working out.

What Does Statler Riley’s Accusation Really Mean?

Close

During her relationship with Dempsey Wilkinson, Statler Riley had expressed on the show that her girlfriend was everything she had wished for. She believed that both of them had manifested each other. However, Statler Riley soon learned a major lesson from the relationship. She now longs for a more patient partner who brings empathy and compassion to the table, especially regarding her mental health.

Statler Riley hadn’t been seeing anyone for a long time until she met the British woman. The 90 Day Fiance star traveled with Wilkinson and went beyond her comfort zone for her, such as living in a camper van for road trips. Dempsey Wilkinson didn’t consider her girlfriend’s mental health, and to add to it, her infidelity has left Statler Riley with a host of trust issues. The affair was with one of Dempsey Wilkinson’s friends, so she was able to hide it well for a while. It was exposed right after filming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6.

Statler Riley hasn’t yet discussed exactly how she found out about Dempsey Wilkinson’s affair. Although it does seem like production disclosed the heartbreaking information to her. Even though the star hasn’t pinpointed what exactly made her feel unsafe in the relationship, it could have something to do with her ex-girlfriend exposing her to all kinds of uncomfortable situations.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.

