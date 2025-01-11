It's the last episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7, and I can't help but notice Sunny Mahdi is in the midst of drama once again. From the moment Sunny and Veah Netherton appeared on-screen in 90 Day Fiancé, their storylines were full of chaos. Veah thought it was acceptable to bring her ex-boyfriend abroad despite knowing Sunny to be extremely jealous. This led to arguments and awkward confrontations until Veah finally decided to send her ex back to America.

Despite the rough start, the couple moved on with their segment to get engaged before Veah returned home, but the duo faced another tough confrontation with Sunny's father. Although Sunny and Veah have a strong connection, I've noticed Sunny has a knack for blaming Veah in most of these situations, but I think he also likes to leave out parts of his own story that escalate the situation even more.

'90 Day Fiancé's Sunny Couldn't Contain Himself Around Veah's Ex

Image via TLC

Veah and Sunny's storyline had drama even before the duo officially met. In the first episode, Veah revealed to her friends and in her confessional that she was bringing her ex, Rory, for emotional support. Nobody, including her friends or Rory, thought this was the best idea, especially since Sunny made no secret of the fact that he was a jealous person. However, bringing an ex is awkward and I understand Sunny's point of view. Veah and Rory have a past together. They even lost a child, which created a deep bond.

However, Sunny let his emotions get in the way and didn't give their situation a fair shot. Sunny seemed to change his mind and was open to meeting Rory. Yet halfway through their outing together, he told Veah she needed to choose between Rory and him. While Sunny's feelings are valid, I can't help but notice how he often escalates the situation instead of being open-minded and following through on his word. He also liked to blame Veah for bringing Rory instead of acknowledging that his own actions are independent of hers.

The '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Shared Their Engagement With Sunny's Father