The Big Picture Angela and Michael's relationship has had emotional highs and lows over the past five years, challenging the assumption that it was purely for a green card.

Angela's controlling behavior and constant suspicion of Michael caused strain, but they chose to participate in 90 Day Last Resort to save their marriage.

Recent rumors suggest that Michael has finally made it to the US, bringing hope for the couple's future and a potential return to 90 Day Fiancé.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi first appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé universe in 2018, on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Angela’s brash and loud personality stood out, especially in contrast to Michael’s much quieter demeanor. To anyone watching from the outside, it seemed pretty obvious that Michael was in a relationship for a green card. That opinion, however, has changed over the past 5 years thanks to the emotional highs and lows of their relationship.

Angela and Michael’s relationship began online in 2018, and the couple did not meet in person until they began filming Before the 90 Days. They got married two years later in Nigeria, and the assumption was that Angela would bring him to America shortly after. These plans were unfortunately derailed, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans of the show had other theories.

Angela is a controlling person, likely due to her “MeeMaw” identity, but that need to be in control also transferred into her relationship with Michael. She was constantly suspicious of him, checking his phone and questioning his social media activity. They fought constantly, and many began to wonder why Michael put up with the constant verbal abuse. Those who thought it was purely because he wanted a green card were soon proven wrong. When getting to America proved to be a difficult chore, Michael began campaigning for Angela to move to Nigeria.

She, naturally, was against the whole idea and returned to the United States. Things in their relationship then took a turn for the worse. Michael was unfaithful to Angela, causing their union to nearly come to an end. Angela and Michael decided to participate in 90 Day Last Resort to save the broken marriage. And now Michael is reportedly in the U.S.

‘90 Day Fiancé’s’ Angela and Michael Spotted Together At Walmart

Before their appearance on Last Resort, many assumed their relationship was over. Even though they remained married, some fans were beginning to question if Angela had actually ever filed Michael’s visa paperwork at all. In comparison to other couples in the series, the amount of time Michael spent in Nigeria was much longer than that of others in the series. During the couple’s stint on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, many were becoming frustrated by Angela’s mistreatment of Michael. A few even called for TLC to fire Angela, saying that they were enabling her bad behavior. But, given that Angela’s face has become nearly synonymous with the franchise, those calls for her removal from the series went unheard. Michael and Angela should be glad the network did not listen to those fans.

90 Day Last Resort was a real boon for Angela and Michael, as they had ended their relationship shortly before being asked to appear on Last Resort. She arrives at the resort with divorce papers, assuming that their relationship will not survive. The trip, however, proved fruitful, even without Michael there in person. The couple were given a new way to become intimate, leading to the happiest Angela fans had not seen since their wedding day. They decided to stay together, ending with a sweet renewal moment for both of them.

When it comes to Michael being in the US, there have been false rumors before. In 2022, photos showed the couple out shopping, and because of the angles, many thought Michael had finally made it stateside. Those rumors turned out to be false, as the pictures were taken while Angela was in Nigeria with him. This time, the rumors seem to be true.

Certain posts and videos on Angela’s social media pages have shown Michael being with her, causing speculation to start up again earlier this month. One eagle-eyed fan was able to snap a picture of both Angela and Michael at Walmart and shared the photo on Reddit. The people in the photo are definitely Angela and Michael, and there are no Walmart locations in Nigeria, so it must mean that he is finally in the States with his wife. Here’s hoping 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After will begin filming again soon, as invested viewers want to see how things will go for the two of them now that he’s made it to America.

