As the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 couples struggle to connect, I'm left wondering why one star isn't receiving much empathy from fans or the other cast members. The Last Resort Season 2 started off with a bang and introduced six couples from past spin-offs who are on the brink of giving up. The 90 Day Fiancé franchise couples this year seem to be in a much worse place than the Season 1 couples and I don't have much faith in this cast. However, there have been a few surprises. For instance, I'm surprised at how well Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj have managed to work together in such a short time.

They also broke their dry spell and seem to genuinely care about incorporating some techniques they learn. On the other hand, though, some couples seem in an even worse spot than when they first started. Some couples are missing the points of these exercises completely and are falling apart at an exponential rate. However, while I understand each couple has their own issues, the purpose of group therapy is to help the other duos as well, but some couples, like Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are left to figure out their relationship on their own.

'90 Day Fiancé's Bini Shibre Is Self-Serving