Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are one of the franchise couples to join 90 Day: The Last Resort, but I'm starting to notice a big issue between the couple. Brandon and Julia first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé Season 8. Since then, they've appeared in several 90 Day Fiancé franchise series, but more recently joined the more low-key spin-offs like 90 Day Diaries. Their time together was certainly filled with hurdles they needed to overcome. Julia was homesick and hated living with Brandon's parents. She also hated farm life and didn't want to spend her days doing grueling work with the farm animals.

While they were able to overcome some issues, such as moving out, it seems that the couple has a new set of issues. Their intimacy is lacking. Brandon wants kids and Julia wants her family in the US. They can't form an agreement or compromise, hence why they joined the newest spin-off. However, I think Brandon might be forcing the issues and making Julia change into someone she's not without considering her wants and needs. Although I understand relationships are about compromise and growing together, Brandon needs to take A step back and reevaluate how he's approaching the situation.

'The Last Resort's Julia Wants to Find Herself Again

Image via TLC

A major issue for Brandon right now is the lack of intimacy between the two. Julia doesn't want to have sex, especially because she knows Brandon's hoping for children. However, Brandon became offended by Julia's sexy attire and promiscuous behavior at the club. To him, it didn't make sense that Julia would act sexy for the public, but not for him. While I understand his thought process and would likely feel similarly if I was in the same position, I think Brandon's focusing too much on himself. Julia's actions reflect more on herself and her own desires. She even tried to explain to Brandon that she wanted to let loose and have more fun.

Truthfully, I think Julia wants to find herself again. After being in America away from her family and in a relationship for xx years, she probably feels like she's lost parts of herself. Keep in mind, people are still recovering from the Covid-19 lockdown and reintegrating their lives with society. Plus, if Julia's ready to consider children, then she might want to have a few last horrahs before integrating into motherhood. While I agree her actions don't portray her in the best light, Julia is still being honest and upfront with Brandon instead of hiding it. I think she might benefit a lot more from letting loose in a safe place with her husband around than her trying to ignore the parts that want to be released.

'90 Day Fiancé's Brandon Will Only Push Julia Away