Jasmine Pineda has a new approach to plotting revenge against her husband, Gino Palazzolo, after their breakup! The 90 Day: The Last Resort star, who originally met Palazzolo on a sugar baby website, has caused a lot of drama since she made her reality TV debut back in 2021.

According to Screen Rant, Jasmine Pineda has found a new way to torment Gino Palazzolo. The 90 Day Fiancé star took to her Instagram stories, where she shared insights on her New Year's resolution and that she has chosen to prioritize her mental health by forgiving those who have mistreated her. The reality TV star advised that it’s imperative for one to forgive people and move forward and not let feelings of resentment poison one’s heart. In a separate Instagram story, Pineda shared her new approach to seeking revenge in the following words:

“Kill them with kindness. spread sweetness.”

In recent months, Pineda has also sparked rumors of being pregnant with boyfriend Matt Branis’ baby. So it’s possible that the emphasis on mental health and a new approach to revenge is probably for the sake of having a smooth pregnancy. The reality TV star has also been tactful in not posting full-length pictures while sharing content on social media. However, these rumors are purely speculative and must be taken with a massive grain of salt, as Pineda has yet to confirm the pregnancy rumors.

Jasmine Pineda Has Lost Her Main Source of Income