Jasmine Pineda has spent season after season on 90 Day Fiancé humiliating Gino Palazzolo, yet some fans still see her as a victim. I feel Jasmine has been the mastermind behind a false narrative, using manipulation, deception, and financial exploitation to make Gino the villain. She reportedly cheated on him with her new boyfriend, Matt Branis, while painting Gino as controlling. She also kept her birth control a secret when Gino wanted a baby—only to now be seven months pregnant with Matt’s child. Beyond her personal betrayals, it is clear to me Jasmine has been emotionally and verbally abusive towards Gino.

Jasmine isolated him from his family, falsely claimed he got her fired, and demanded financial support while making excuses to avoid intimacy. Gino, a socially awkward introvert, has endured constant gaslighting, with Jasmine ensuring he always walked on eggshells. With Jasmine now moving on to a new relationship and a third baby on the way, Gino is finally free from her toxic grip. While he may have made mistakes in their relationship, I think there is no denying that Jasmine’s tactics have made her one of 90 Day Fiancé's most controversial figures.

Jasmine is a Mastermind of Manipulation

Image via TLC

From the very beginning, I feel Jasmine has played the role of the mistreated partner while subtly rewriting the narrative to make Gino appear as the antagonist. She reportedly cheated on him with her new boyfriend, Matt, all while accusing Gino of being controlling. To make matters worse, she kept her birth control a secret when Gino wanted a baby—only to now be seven months pregnant with Matt’s child. The layers of deceit run deep, and yet she continues to blame Gino.

Beyond infidelity, Jasmine has emotionally and verbally abused Gino in ways that are difficult to ignore. She implied that he was gay in an attempt to demean him, isolate him from his family, and falsely claimed that he got her fired. Her demands for financial support became an ongoing theme, all while she made excuses to avoid intimacy. For a socially awkward introvert like Gino, I can see Jasmine’s gaslighting ensured he constantly walked on eggshells in their relationship.

Rumors of Jasmine’s infidelity began swirling in late 2023 when reports surfaced that Gino had caught her with another man at a Planet Fitness in Belleville, Michigan. By December 2023, sources claimed Gino had kicked her out, leading her to move in with her new partner. While Jasmine initially denied the allegations, I have noticed social media sleuths pieced together evidence, from suspicious Instagram posts to matching furniture in leaked images.

The Pregnancy Bombshell and Infidelity

In early 2025, speculation arose that Jasmine was pregnant. By January 6, it was confirmed that she was expecting her third child, but the father was not Gino. This revelation solidified what myself and what many others have suspected—that Jasmine had been unfaithful while still married to Gino. The pregnancy announcement came as she continued to act as if she and Gino were still together, likely due to contractual obligations with TLC.

Jasmine’s pregnancy and new relationship have only added insult to injury for Gino, who spent years hoping to build a family with her. Despite his efforts, Jasmine repeatedly avoided commitment and prioritized financial gain over their relationship. Now, she is expecting a child with another man, further complicating her immigration status and putting Gino in a difficult position due to visa sponsorship obligations. While I believe both parties have been unfaithful, it is undeniable that Jasmine’s actions have caused significant damage. If Gino did, in fact, cheat, some might argue it was an act of retaliation rather than true betrayal. Regardless, their toxic relationship appears to have reached its inevitable breaking point.

Gino and Jasmine’s relationship was in shambles long before the pregnancy was revealed. They had not been intimate in over eight months, and during 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine even suggested an open marriage—a desperate attempt to justify her actions. Meanwhile, Gino, fed up with the mind games, finally begins to distance himself. By February 2025, Jasmine seemingly confirmed their split as rumors emerged of Gino flirting with other women online. However, compared to Jasmine’s long history of deceit, Gino’s alleged behavior barely registers as scandalous. 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 airs every Monday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.