90 Day: The Last Resort star Rob Warne has shared a major career update with his fans. The reality star, who made his debut in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 with Sophie Sierra, was seen juggling multiple jobs to make a living during his early appearances. However, things have finally taken a turn for the better, and Rob has officially entered the world of brand collaborations on social media.

Rob recently took to his Instagram story to unbox a PR package from Puma’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection. The reality star showed off the hoodies and sneakers sent to him by the brand as a token of thanks for his involvement in one of their events in San Francisco. Rob expressed his gratitude to Puma for what he called a “special gift.” The news comes shortly after Rob’s estranged partner, Sophie, launched her new waist trainer business.

However, this isn’t the only brand sponsorship Rob has landed recently. With over 156K followers on Instagram, the reality star is leveraging his reality TV fame to expand his horizons. Rob also partnered with Boost Mobile alongside fellow 90 Day Fiancé alums Josh Weinstein and Jamal Menzies. The collaboration featured the three men talking about the Telco brand and encouraging their fans to try it out.

