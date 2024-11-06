90 Day: The Last Resort released its Season 2 cast and there's one particular couple that may have made a better addition. The Season 2 cast consists of popular, tumultuous couples like Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne and Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo. However, one couple they cast didn't make sense: Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj. In their place, a much more riotous, TJ Goswami and Kimberly Rochelle, would've made a better addition.

Kimberly and TJ first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, where she moved permanently to India to live and marry the love of her life. Unfortunately, though, nothing on the trip went as planned, and the couple argued most of their time on screen. Kimberly showcased some qualities and behaviors similar to other stars, earning her the title of franchise villain. While the couple might not be everyone's cup of tea, they're a new couple at the beginning of their journey who's gained a lot of attention from the franchise that most fans would enjoy seeing more of.

'The Other Way' Couple Had a Tumultuous Storyline and Made a Negative Name for Themselves

When Kimberly first joined the series, she almost instantly painted herself in a negative light. The moment she arrived in India, it seemed like she was unappreciative of TJ's hard work and disgusted by his family's culture. She berated TJ moments after stepping into their new apartment because it wasn't finished and stocked the way she desired. She constantly made faces behind TJ's family's back and would demand TJ step in, like when his mom wanted to perform their precooking ritual with cow dung. It was clear that Kimberly was a tough woman, along the lines of Jasmine and Angela Deem.

As a result, her riotous behavior gained a lot of attention from franchise fans. That alone would make The Last Resort more interesting. However, to take this a step further, these are all qualities Kimberly needs to work on and improve if she wants the relationship to survive. Luckily, The Last Resort could act as a mediator and help her get to the root of the problems with TJ's family. From there, she can work on repairing her relationship with his family and being more respectful of his culture, which in turn will strengthen their relationship.

The '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Struggles to Communicate

Aside from Kimberly's wild antics and outrageous behavior toward TJ's family, there's also one major problem: the couple struggles to communicate. Many couples, especially in the franchise, struggle to see each other's point of view. However, the arguments between Kimberly and TJ (or anyone really) escalate quickly. If Kimberly isn't getting her point across, she resorts to screaming at the top of her lungs, which is exactly how the couple ended their segment. Kimberly also resorts to name-calling. She called TJ a “t**ty baby” and referred to The Other Way's Jenny Slatten as a “c*nt” at the Tell All. The way Kimberly communicates is appalling and probably the number one issue the couple has.

While her antics certainly make for great TV, becoming less reactionary and learning how to communicate effectively would go a long way in their relationship. The problem isn't only Kimberly, though. TJ has a difficult time listening and often takes everything as an attack. This causes him to return Kimberly's energy in an argument and continue escalating the situation. The quicker one partner learns to back down and listen to understand, the easier the couple will be able to get on the right path. Luckily, The Last Resort Season 1 showed viewers that even franchise villains like Big Ed Brown and Jasmine can improve their characters and relationships.

Overall, Kimberly and TJ are a young couple, still in the beginning stages of their relationship, much like Sophie and Rob. They have their whole lives ahead of each other and while they might have their problems, the couple does love each other. When they ended their segment, they were on the verge of breaking up, but the couple seemed to be working on their relationship now that TJ was in America. The Last Resort would help them improve their relationship as a whole, while also giving them individual tips, which is exactly what they need. While to some, Kimberly might be a toxic franchise villain, with a little therapy and an open mind, the 90 Day Fiancé star can improve her marriage tenfold.

