On the second episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, the couples had their first official group therapy exercise, and I was shocked by the results. Six 90 Day Fiancé franchise couples are in Arizona repairing their relationship. The first night, The Last Resort Season 2 couples released a few major bombshells during group therapy but seemed willing to continue with the process. While the first episode highlighted a few major issues among the couples, I think the second episode revealed how far gone the couples really were while they were participating in Compromise Canyon.

The purpose of Compromise Canyon was to find rocks and write the main issue the partner had. Some of the topics ranged from transparency and compassion to respect and affection. The wait of the rocks was supposed to be symbolic and by the time they reached the top of the canyon, the 90 Day Fiancé couples could decide for themselves if progress was made. However, an activity made to show the couples how they can better grow together ended up revealing to me just how far gone they really were.

Only 'The Last Resort's Stacey and Florian Made Progress

Image via TLC

This was a great opportunity for each partner to speak their truths while having the other partner truly listen and implement constructive criticism. However, what surprised me the most was the only couple who really seemed to make headway: Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj. For her rock, Stacey chose “trust,” which made sense considering the couple's history of infidelity. Florian chose “listening” and claimed Stacey often spoke over him and didn't give weight to his opinions.

Stacey cried, and Florian was there to support his partner. Both of them decided to leave their rocks behind as they promised each other to do better. Initially, I thought Stacey and Florian were one of the couples with the worst odds. Between their age gap and cheating accusations, this couple seemed to have one of the worst problems. So I was astounded when they were the couple with the most improvement so far. It's still too early in the game,

The '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Blatantly Disregarded Their Partners